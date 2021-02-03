Plowy McPlowface will be Minneapolis metro's official snowplow

ST PAUL, Minn. — Results are in and Plowy McPlowface will soon be clearing the streets throughout the metro.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced the results of its "Name a Snowplow" contest, which asked Minnesotans to name one snowplow in all eight districts.
The winners are:
- Plowy McPlowFace – Metro District
- Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya – District 4
- Duck Duck Orange Truck – District 1
- Plow Bunyan – District 2
- Snowbi Wan Kenobi – District 6
- F. Salt Fitzgerald – District 7
- Darth Blader – District 3
- The Truck Formerly Known As Plow – District 8
According to a press release from MnDOT, more than 22,000 names were submitted since mid-December and then narrowed down to 50 for the final voting.
Voting results can be found here.
“We are amazed by the number of creative name suggestions people proposed,” said Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher in the press release. “We thank everyone for their votes and participation in this fun contest, and through the process, becoming more aware of our snowplows, the tireless women and men who operate them, and the work necessary to keep our roads safe.”