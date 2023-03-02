Michigan DNR announces free snowmobiling weekend

Next weekend, Michigan residents and out-of-state visitors can snowmobile for two days without needing a trail permit or snowmobile registration.

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan is home to over 5,000 miles of designated snowmobile trails and next weekend, anyone can enjoy them for free.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced that Feb. 11 and 12 will be the first Free Snowmobiling Weekend of 2023.

Snowmobilers can enjoy two days of snowmobiling without needing a trail permit or a snowmobile registration.

All other snowmobile rules and regulations are still in place during the Free Snowmobiling Weekend. State park entrance fees are still required.

Michigan's snowmobile program is completely funded by funds from trail permits and registration fees.

The Michigan DNR is also offers a Free Fishing Weekend, Free ORV Weekend and a Three Free Weekend.

Free Fishing Weekend is on Feb. 18 and 19.

Free ORV Weekend is Aug. 19 and 20.

Three Free Weekend includes free ORV riding, free fishing and free entrance into all state parks. It takes place on June 10 and 11.

You can learn more about the many things to do at Michigan State Parks by visiting Michigan.gov/DNR/Things-To-Do.

