Going Green: Celebrate National Trails Day this Saturday

The Monon Trail was created more than 35 years ago, and now there are many trails for Hoosiers to enjoy all across Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday, June 4, is National Trails Day, and there are so many trails to walk, run or bike, enjoying the weather and taking in all the other benefits that trails have to offer.

Walking and biking trails have been popping up all over Indiana. One of the founders of the Monon Trail has been working on local trails for more than 35 years.

"A group of us got together in '87 as the rails were being pulled out of the Broad Ripple on the old Monon Line," said Richard Vonnegut, president of Indiana Trails. "The city had a vague idea of building a bus route. And we said, 'There's got to be something better.'"

Vonnegut said he and others got 5,000 to sign a petition, which got the city to think in terms of what has turned out to be the history of the Monon Trail.

Vonnegut is passionate about spending time outdoors.



"The benefits of trails to an individual can be physical exercise, which becomes pretty obvious, but there's many other health aspects," Vonnegut said. "There's mental health. There's social health. It can be economic health if one bicycles to work or walks to work. There's ecological health, environmental health. There is spiritual health, in that one is walking through the cathedral, as it were."