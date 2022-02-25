Deer, Turkey & Waterfowl Expo is underway at Indiana State Fairgrounds

Dave Calabro got lessons from the experts on duck calling, treestand safety and more.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Deer, Turkey & Waterfowl Expo is underway at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and the first person 13Sports Director Dave Calabro encountered there was making some unusual noises.

"Pardon me, you're disturbing the show," Dave said. "Who are you and what are you doing here, partner?"

"I make duck and goose calls," said Jeff Foiles. "I'm just getting set up for the show."

He's pretty good at it.

"Well, I've done it for a lot of years," he said. "This is my 58th year of hunting."

Foiles has actually won some major titles.

"Well, we've won the world championships in duck, goose and everything in Canada, the U.S.," said Foiles.

Foiles showed Dave the tools of the trade and demonstrated various calls, including one of Foiles' favorites, the mallard.

Dave couldn't resist trying it for himself and got a lesson from the champ.

"It's almost like you're spitting ... tick, tick, tick, tick," Foiles said.

For a first try, Dave's call wasn't bad.

"Did that sound like a duck?" Dave asked.

Hunter treestand safety is one of several seminars at this weekend's show. Dave donned some deer hunting gear and made the climb.

"This is a typical treestand that a lot of hunters use," the vendor said. "This is a single-person ladder stand."

Dave asked if elevated hunter falls were common in Indiana.

"This past year, Indiana Conservation Officers investigated 18 separate treestand incidents," he said. "This past year, we had four fatalities here in Indiana."

The Deer, Turkey & Waterfowl Expo continues through Sunday at the state fairgrounds. Hours are 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday.