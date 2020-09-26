x
Operation Football scores - September 25, 2020

High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, September 25, 2020.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — By The Associated Press

Avon 49, Fishers 14  

Blackford 22, Elwood 15  

Bremen 28, Glenn 8  

Brownstown 43, Seymour 42  

Cascade 27, N. Putnam 13  

Caston 36, N. White 0  

Center Grove 66, Lawrence Central 0  

Centerville 63, Northeastern 14  

Columbus East 35, Floyd Central 7  

Danville 35, Southmont 7  

Decatur Central 35, Plainfield 20  

Eastbrook 71, Alexandria 14  

Eastern (Greentown) 53, Clinton Central 8  

Eastern Hancock 35, W. Central 0  

Eastside 69, Prairie Hts. 0  

Elkhart Central 49, S. Bend St. Joseph's 6  

Ev. Central 24, Jasper 17  

Forest Park 42, S. Spencer 7  

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 38, Ft. Wayne Concordia 12  

Ft. Wayne Snider 35, Ft. Wayne Wayne 6  

Franklin 42, Indpls Perry Meridian 17  

Garrett 21, W. Noble 0  

Hamilton Hts. 35, Twin Lakes 14  

Hamilton Southeastern 14, Zionsville 13  

Indpls Chatard 38, Guerin Catholic 0  

Indpls Roncalli 49, Lafayette Harrison 45  

Jennings Co. 21, Connersville 18  

Jimtown 49, S. Bend Clay 6  

Kokomo 53, Anderson 12  

Lawrence North 27, Indpls Ben Davis 24, OT  

Linton 50, N. Daviess 14  

Madison 55, Mitchell 20  

Milan 62, Edinburgh 0  

Mishawaka 36, Concord 19  

Mishawaka Marian 20, Penn 16  

Mississinewa 74, Frankton 8  

Monroe Central 38, Wes-Del 0  

Mooresville 39, Franklin 30  

N. Decatur 48, Rushville 0  

N. Harrison 42, Eastern (Pekin) 0  

N. Montgomery 42, Crawfordsville 6  

New Palestine 17, Greenfield 14  

Noblesville 20, Franklin Central 13  

Northfield 24, Wabash 8  

Northridge 7, NorthWood 0  

Norwell 21, E. Noble 17  

Oak Hill 22, Madison-Grant 12  

Peru 28, Rochester 7  

Pioneer 48, Triton 6  

Plymouth 37, Wawasee 12  

S. Bend Riley 24, S. Bend Washington 21  

S. Putnam 36, W. Vigo 12  

Salem 36, Corydon 20  

Shenandoah 34, Hagerstown 14  

Sheridan 65, Taylor 22  

Silver Creek 70, Clarksville 0  

Southridge 14, Tell City 12  

Southwood 54, Manchester 13  

Speedway 43, Indpls Washington 8  

Sullivan 48, Owen Valley 12  

Switzerland Co. 27, Rock Creek Academy 6  

Terre Haute South 56, Bedford N. Lawrence 14  

Tippecanoe Valley 57, Whitko 24  

Tipton 56, Northwestern 6  

Tri 26, Winchester 0  

Tri-Central 36, Carroll (Flora) 0  

Tri-West 42, Lebanon 7  

Union City 9, Union Co. 7  

W. Lafayette 62, Benton Central 6  

Western 23, Cass 0  

Western Boone 37, Frankfort 0  

Whiteland 38, Martinsville 0  

Winamac 28, Culver 12  

Woodlan 22, Jay Co. 20  

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Indpls Attucks vs. Phalen, ccd.

Indpls Ritter vs. Triton Central, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/