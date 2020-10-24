x
Operation Football scores - Oct. 23, 2020

High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, October 23, 2020.
Credit: WTHR

Sectional Playoffs

First Round

Class 5A

Sectional 13

Decatur Central 27, Terre Haute North 7

Class 4A

Sectional 18

Logansport 40, S. Bend Riley 3

Sectional 19

DeKalb 7, Angola 0

E. Noble 35, Columbia City 7

Leo 14, Northridge 7

Sectional 20

Delta 42, Jay Co. 0

Sectional 21

Pendleton Hts. 42, Greenfield 6

Sectional 22

Beech Grove 61, Indpls Shortridge 0

Indpls Roncalli 52, Indpls Attucks 6

Lebanon 29, Frankfort 0

Class 3A

Sectional 26

Mishawaka Marian 40, Lakeland 6

Sectional 27

Ft. Wayne Concordia def. Peru, forfeit

Maconaquah 43, Northwestern 0

Oak Hill 28, Bellmont 0

Sectional 28

Indpls Chatard 35, Hamilton Hts. 0

Sectional 30

Washington 50, Pike Central 0

Class 2A

Sectional 34

Bremen 35, Rochester 8

Pioneer 38, Delphi 8

Wabash 16, Manchester 12

Sectional 35

Eastside 40, Bluffton 7

Fairfield 38, Central Noble 12

Ft. Wayne Luers 56, Whitko 7

Sectional 36

Eastbrook 55, Blackford 8

Eastern (Greentown) 48, Alexandria 0

Lapel 46, Frankton 20

Tipton 40, Elwood 0

Sectional 37

Cascade 6, Monrovia 0

N. Putnam 19, Southmont 14

Western Boone 25, Speedway 3

Sectional 38

Heritage Christian 35, Winchester 0

Sectional 40

N. Knox 59, Forest Park 15

Class 1A

Sectional 42

Clinton Central 39, N. White 7

Clinton Prairie 28, Carroll (Flora) 7

Lafayette Catholic 35, Frontier 12

Sectional 43

Monroe Central 72, Taylor 0

S. Adams 41, Union City 0

Sectional 44

Adams Central 39, Fremont 6

Caston 34, N. Miami 20

Triton 24, Churubusco 14

Sectional 46

Covenant Christian 75, Edinburgh 7

Sheridan 34, Indpls Tindley 6

Sectional 47

Knightstown 22, Hagerstown 6

Sectional 48

W. Washington 55, N. Daviess 14