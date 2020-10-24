Operation Football scores - Oct. 23, 2020

Sectional Playoffs
First Round
Class 5A
Sectional 13
Decatur Central 27, Terre Haute North 7
Class 4A
Sectional 18
Logansport 40, S. Bend Riley 3
Sectional 19
DeKalb 7, Angola 0
E. Noble 35, Columbia City 7
Leo 14, Northridge 7
Sectional 20
Delta 42, Jay Co. 0
Sectional 21
Pendleton Hts. 42, Greenfield 6
Sectional 22
Beech Grove 61, Indpls Shortridge 0
Indpls Roncalli 52, Indpls Attucks 6
Lebanon 29, Frankfort 0
Class 3A
Sectional 26
Mishawaka Marian 40, Lakeland 6
Sectional 27
Ft. Wayne Concordia def. Peru, forfeit
Maconaquah 43, Northwestern 0
Oak Hill 28, Bellmont 0
Sectional 28
Indpls Chatard 35, Hamilton Hts. 0
Sectional 30
Washington 50, Pike Central 0
Class 2A
Sectional 34
Bremen 35, Rochester 8
Pioneer 38, Delphi 8
Wabash 16, Manchester 12
Sectional 35
Eastside 40, Bluffton 7
Fairfield 38, Central Noble 12
Ft. Wayne Luers 56, Whitko 7
Sectional 36
Eastbrook 55, Blackford 8
Eastern (Greentown) 48, Alexandria 0
Lapel 46, Frankton 20
Tipton 40, Elwood 0
Sectional 37
Cascade 6, Monrovia 0
N. Putnam 19, Southmont 14
Western Boone 25, Speedway 3
Sectional 38
Heritage Christian 35, Winchester 0
Sectional 40
N. Knox 59, Forest Park 15
Class 1A
Sectional 42
Clinton Central 39, N. White 7
Clinton Prairie 28, Carroll (Flora) 7
Lafayette Catholic 35, Frontier 12
Sectional 43
Monroe Central 72, Taylor 0
S. Adams 41, Union City 0
Sectional 44
Adams Central 39, Fremont 6
Caston 34, N. Miami 20
Triton 24, Churubusco 14
Sectional 46
Covenant Christian 75, Edinburgh 7
Sheridan 34, Indpls Tindley 6
Sectional 47
Knightstown 22, Hagerstown 6
Sectional 48
W. Washington 55, N. Daviess 14