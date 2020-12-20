Operation Basketball scoreboard - Dec. 19, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS —
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Argos 46, Pioneer 39
Bloomington South 55, Floyd Central 40
Brownsburg 61, Indpls Ben Davis 45
Carmel 50, New Albany 42
Central Christian 75, Providence Cristo Rey 37
Central Noble 68, DeKalb 56
Chesterton 87, Gary 21st Century 47
Clinton Central 42, Attica 34
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 58, Tri-County 37
Daleville 57, Wes-Del 53
Delta 60, Muncie Central 55, OT
E. Central 41, Batesville 36
Eastern (Greene) 52, Scottsburg 38
Eastern Hancock 72, Cambridge City 64
Elkhart 78, Valparaiso 69
Ev. Central 72, Indpls Metro 53
Ev. Memorial 67, Evansville Christian 50
Fountain Central 48, Western Boone 46
Frankfort 48, Western 42
Franklin Central 73, New Palestine 57
Frontier 52, S. Newton 49
Ft. Wayne Concordia 49, Oak Hill 41
Ft. Wayne Wayne 48, Columbia City 45
Gary West 56, Castle 55
Glenn 50, LaVille 47
Greencastle 56, Cloverdale 33
Greenwood Christian 64, Bethesda Christian 41
Guerin Catholic 80, Pendleton Hts. 44
Hammond 67, Ev. North 54
Hanover Central 67, Wheeler 27
Hauser 43, Switzerland Co. 22
Homestead 71, S. Bend St. Joseph's 46
Lighthouse CPA 68, Indianapolis Homeschool 59
Indpls Attucks 65, Indpls N. Central 61
Indpls Cathedral 97, Indpls Tech 73
Indpls Herron 66, Cascade 64
Indpls International 57, Indpls Shortridge 38
Indpls Ritter 71, Indpls Lutheran 60
Indpls Roncalli 43, Indpls Scecina 36
Jac-Cen-Del 84, Trinity Lutheran 66
Jennings Co. 57, Seymour 38
Jimtown 57, Fairfield 33
Kankakee Valley 75, N. Newton 60
LaPorte 66, Knox 47
Lafayette Harrison 58, Lebanon 35
Lake Central 64, Hammond Morton 49
Lawrence North 89, Ft. Wayne Northrop 42
Leo 59, Shenandoah 43
Linton 51, Loogootee 44
Logansport 64, Maconaquah 53
Loogootee 71, Springs Valley 40
Madison 91, Austin 47
Madison-Grant 65, Tri-Central 53
Marion 69, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 66
Mississinewa 65, Kokomo 63
Monroe Central 58, Hagerstown 25
Monrovia 63, Edinburgh 53
Mooresville 67, Terre Haute North 45
Morgan Twp. 59, S. Bend Clay 46
N. Putnam 73, Indian Creek 69
New Castle 69, Muncie Burris 41
New Washington 46, Oldenburg 44, OT
Orleans 47, Henryville 44
Parke Heritage 74, S. Putnam 36
Peru 68, Southwood 57
Purdue Polytechnic 96, Indpls Riverside 67
Richmond 49, Connersville 39
River Forest 77, Whiting 52
Rock Creek Academy 58, Dubois 46
Rossville 69, Seeger 39
S. Bend Riley 79, Ft. Wayne Snider 75, OT
S. Knox 56, N. Knox 44
S. Ripley 85, S. Decatur 78
Southwestern (Shelby) 54, Waldron 39
Tell City 54, Washington 49, OT
Tippecanoe Valley 56, Caston 53
Triton 60, Plymouth 40
Triton Central 64, N. Decatur 31
Twin Lakes 48, Covington 46
Union Co. 51, Knightstown 39
University 56, Traders Point Christian 28
W. Noble 40, Bethany Christian 28
Wapahani 59, Wabash 48
Warsaw 48, Portage 32
Washington Catholic 68, Columbus Christian 20
Westfield 66, Tipton 32
Zionsville 60, Bloomington North 55
Gibson County Tournament
N. Daviess 56, Gibson Southern 30
N. Posey 56, Wood Memorial 33
Owen Valley 63, Princeton 61
Washington County Invite
Championship
Eastern (Pekin) 56, W. Washington 38
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Adams Central 39, Bluffton 32
Alexandria 72, Southern Wells 41
Andrean 72, Hobart 38
Argos 53, Elkhart Christian 27
Batesville 66, S. Decatur 32
Bedford N. Lawrence 62, Madison 53
Bethany Christian 57, Jimtown 23
Brown Co. 64, W. Vigo 33
Carmel 52, Portage 38
Carroll (Flora) 93, Frankfort 21
Cascade 69, University 58
Castle 68, Bloomington South 36
Center Grove 51, Indpls Pike 48
Central Christian 53, Providence Cristo Rey 36
Columbia City 47, E. Noble 34
Corydon 62, Scottsburg 57
Daleville 31, Wes-Del 21
Eastbrook 59, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 50
Eminence 79, Indpls Washington 22
Ev. Central 53, Ev. Reitz 33
Franklin 69, Shelbyville 42
Frankton 52, Oak Hill 38
Ft. Wayne South 57, Jay Co. 41
Glenn 50, Bremen 42
Greenfield 54, Delta 19
Greensburg 51, S. Ripley 46
Greenwood Christian 65, Bethesda Christian 52
Hamilton Hts. 39, Northwestern 27
Heritage 45, Woodlan 43
Heritage Christian 69, Indpls Cathedral 61
Huntington North 38, Leo 26
Indpls Ben Davis 76, Martinsville 66
Indpls Chatard 77, Indpls Scecina 32
Indpls N. Central 72, Columbus East 60
Indpls Park Tudor 55, Beech Grove 25
Indpls Ritter 51, Guerin Catholic 43
Lafayette Catholic 57, Rochester 33
Lakeland 59, Eastside 42
Lawrence North 52, Brownsburg 50
Lawrenceburg 50, Rushville 38
Linton 74, Mitchell 30
Loogootee 71, Springs Valley 40
Mishawaka 54, Concord 37
Mississinewa 47, Madison-Grant 40
Mooresville 50, Edgewood 32
Morgan Twp. 42, N. White 37
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 43, New Palestine 29
Muncie Central 51, Randolph Southern 30
N. Central (Farmersburg) 75, Bloomington Lighthouse 19
N. Daviess 51, Ev. Harrison 30
N. Decatur 53, S. Dearborn 31
N. Knox 54, Pike Central 39
Northeastern 55, Hagerstown 38
Northfield 58, Wabash 45
Norwell 75, DeKalb 32
Pioneer 46, Triton 34
Plainfield 68, Greenwood 26
Rensselaer 81, S. Newton 24
S. Knox 47, Sullivan 42
S. Putnam 61, Parke Heritage 32
Salem 65, Floyd Central 32
Silver Creek 67, Brownstown 38
Southport 59, Terre Haute South 29
Southwestern (Hanover) 45, Crothersville 28
Southwood 52, Peru 36
Terre Haute North 66, Ev. North 53
Tippecanoe Valley 60, Whitko 31
Tri-Central 52, Clinton Central 49
Triton Central 68, Edinburgh 43
Valparaiso 77, Hammond Clark 8
Waldron 70, Knightstown 15
Warsaw 67, Wawasee 16
Washington 63, Tecumseh 51
Washington Twp. 37, W. Central 22
Western 58, Maconaquah 44
Westfield 53, Noblesville 45
Zionsville 68, Franklin Central 31
Gibson County Classic
Gibson Southern 61, Vincennes Rivet 37
Princeton 54, Owen Valley 45
Perry-Spencer Tournament
Heritage Hills 92, Tell City 13
Perry Central 48, S. Spencer 36
Championship
Heritage Hills 63, Perry Central 38
Third Place
S. Spencer 41, Tell City 24
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/