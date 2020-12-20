x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Sports

Operation Basketball scoreboard - Dec. 19, 2020

Saturday's Indiana boys and girls basketball scores.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS —

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Argos 46, Pioneer 39

Bloomington South 55, Floyd Central 40

Brownsburg 61, Indpls Ben Davis 45

Carmel 50, New Albany 42

Central Christian 75, Providence Cristo Rey 37

Central Noble 68, DeKalb 56

Chesterton 87, Gary 21st Century 47

Clinton Central 42, Attica 34

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 58, Tri-County 37

Daleville 57, Wes-Del 53

Delta 60, Muncie Central 55, OT

E. Central 41, Batesville 36

Eastern (Greene) 52, Scottsburg 38

Eastern Hancock 72, Cambridge City 64

Elkhart 78, Valparaiso 69

Ev. Central 72, Indpls Metro 53

Ev. Memorial 67, Evansville Christian 50

Fountain Central 48, Western Boone 46

Frankfort 48, Western 42

Franklin Central 73, New Palestine 57

Frontier 52, S. Newton 49

Ft. Wayne Concordia 49, Oak Hill 41

Ft. Wayne Wayne 48, Columbia City 45

Gary West 56, Castle 55

Glenn 50, LaVille 47

Greencastle 56, Cloverdale 33

Greenwood Christian 64, Bethesda Christian 41

Guerin Catholic 80, Pendleton Hts. 44

Hammond 67, Ev. North 54

Hanover Central 67, Wheeler 27

Hauser 43, Switzerland Co. 22

Homestead 71, S. Bend St. Joseph's 46

Lighthouse CPA 68, Indianapolis Homeschool 59

Indpls Attucks 65, Indpls N. Central 61

Indpls Cathedral 97, Indpls Tech 73

Indpls Herron 66, Cascade 64

Indpls International 57, Indpls Shortridge 38

Indpls Ritter 71, Indpls Lutheran 60

Indpls Roncalli 43, Indpls Scecina 36

Jac-Cen-Del 84, Trinity Lutheran 66

Jennings Co. 57, Seymour 38

Jimtown 57, Fairfield 33

Kankakee Valley 75, N. Newton 60

LaPorte 66, Knox 47

Lafayette Harrison 58, Lebanon 35

Lake Central 64, Hammond Morton 49

Lawrence North 89, Ft. Wayne Northrop 42

Leo 59, Shenandoah 43

Linton 51, Loogootee 44

Logansport 64, Maconaquah 53

Loogootee 71, Springs Valley 40

Madison 91, Austin 47

Madison-Grant 65, Tri-Central 53

Marion 69, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 66

Mississinewa 65, Kokomo 63

Monroe Central 58, Hagerstown 25

Monrovia 63, Edinburgh 53

Mooresville 67, Terre Haute North 45

Morgan Twp. 59, S. Bend Clay 46

N. Putnam 73, Indian Creek 69

New Castle 69, Muncie Burris 41

New Washington 46, Oldenburg 44, OT

Orleans 47, Henryville 44

Parke Heritage 74, S. Putnam 36

Peru 68, Southwood 57

Purdue Polytechnic 96, Indpls Riverside 67

Richmond 49, Connersville 39

River Forest 77, Whiting 52

Rock Creek Academy 58, Dubois 46

Rossville 69, Seeger 39

S. Bend Riley 79, Ft. Wayne Snider 75, OT

S. Knox 56, N. Knox 44

S. Ripley 85, S. Decatur 78

Southwestern (Shelby) 54, Waldron 39

Tell City 54, Washington 49, OT

Tippecanoe Valley 56, Caston 53

Triton 60, Plymouth 40

Triton Central 64, N. Decatur 31

Twin Lakes 48, Covington 46

Union Co. 51, Knightstown 39

University 56, Traders Point Christian 28

W. Noble 40, Bethany Christian 28

Wapahani 59, Wabash 48

Warsaw 48, Portage 32

Washington Catholic 68, Columbus Christian 20

Westfield 66, Tipton 32

Zionsville 60, Bloomington North 55

Gibson County Tournament

N. Daviess 56, Gibson Southern 30

N. Posey 56, Wood Memorial 33

Owen Valley 63, Princeton 61

Washington County Invite

Championship
Eastern (Pekin) 56, W. Washington 38

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Adams Central 39, Bluffton 32

Alexandria 72, Southern Wells 41

Andrean 72, Hobart 38

Argos 53, Elkhart Christian 27

Batesville 66, S. Decatur 32

Bedford N. Lawrence 62, Madison 53

Bethany Christian 57, Jimtown 23

Brown Co. 64, W. Vigo 33

Carmel 52, Portage 38

Carroll (Flora) 93, Frankfort 21

Cascade 69, University 58

Castle 68, Bloomington South 36

Center Grove 51, Indpls Pike 48

Central Christian 53, Providence Cristo Rey 36

Columbia City 47, E. Noble 34

Corydon 62, Scottsburg 57

Daleville 31, Wes-Del 21

Eastbrook 59, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 50

Eminence 79, Indpls Washington 22

Ev. Central 53, Ev. Reitz 33

Franklin 69, Shelbyville 42

Frankton 52, Oak Hill 38

Ft. Wayne South 57, Jay Co. 41

Glenn 50, Bremen 42

Greenfield 54, Delta 19

Greensburg 51, S. Ripley 46

Greenwood Christian 65, Bethesda Christian 52

Hamilton Hts. 39, Northwestern 27

Heritage 45, Woodlan 43

Heritage Christian 69, Indpls Cathedral 61

Huntington North 38, Leo 26

Indpls Ben Davis 76, Martinsville 66

Indpls Chatard 77, Indpls Scecina 32

Indpls N. Central 72, Columbus East 60

Indpls Park Tudor 55, Beech Grove 25

Indpls Ritter 51, Guerin Catholic 43

Lafayette Catholic 57, Rochester 33

Lakeland 59, Eastside 42

Lawrence North 52, Brownsburg 50

Lawrenceburg 50, Rushville 38

Linton 74, Mitchell 30

Loogootee 71, Springs Valley 40

Mishawaka 54, Concord 37

Mississinewa 47, Madison-Grant 40

Mooresville 50, Edgewood 32

Morgan Twp. 42, N. White 37

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 43, New Palestine 29

Muncie Central 51, Randolph Southern 30

N. Central (Farmersburg) 75, Bloomington Lighthouse 19

N. Daviess 51, Ev. Harrison 30

N. Decatur 53, S. Dearborn 31

N. Knox 54, Pike Central 39

Northeastern 55, Hagerstown 38

Northfield 58, Wabash 45

Norwell 75, DeKalb 32

Pioneer 46, Triton 34

Plainfield 68, Greenwood 26

Rensselaer 81, S. Newton 24

S. Knox 47, Sullivan 42

S. Putnam 61, Parke Heritage 32

Salem 65, Floyd Central 32

Silver Creek 67, Brownstown 38

Southport 59, Terre Haute South 29

Southwestern (Hanover) 45, Crothersville 28

Southwood 52, Peru 36

Terre Haute North 66, Ev. North 53

Tippecanoe Valley 60, Whitko 31

Tri-Central 52, Clinton Central 49

Triton Central 68, Edinburgh 43

Valparaiso 77, Hammond Clark 8

Waldron 70, Knightstown 15

Warsaw 67, Wawasee 16

Washington 63, Tecumseh 51

Washington Twp. 37, W. Central 22

Western 58, Maconaquah 44

Westfield 53, Noblesville 45

Zionsville 68, Franklin Central 31

Gibson County Classic

Gibson Southern 61, Vincennes Rivet 37

Princeton 54, Owen Valley 45

Perry-Spencer Tournament

Heritage Hills 92, Tell City 13

Perry Central 48, S. Spencer 36

Championship
Heritage Hills 63, Perry Central 38

Third Place
S. Spencer 41, Tell City 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/