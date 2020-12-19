x
Operation Basketball scoreboard - Dec. 18, 2020

Friday's high school basketball scores.
Credit: WTHR

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL  

Argos 79, S. Bend Career Academy 63  

Avon 57, Brownsburg 50  

Carmel 56, Indpls N. Central 49  

Cass 56, Tipton 43  

Central Noble 56, W. Noble 47  

Connersville 37, S. Dearborn 34  

Corydon 68, Scottsburg 66  

Daleville 68, Blue River 60  

Danville 50, Lebanon 45  

DeKalb 63, Norwell 56  

Evansville Christian 79, Cannelton 28  

Fairfield 59, Hamilton 16  

Faith Christian 50, N. Vermillion 25  

Floyd Central 62, Providence 40  

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 82, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 42  

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 68, Ft. Wayne Concordia 63  

Ft. Wayne Snider 100, Ft. Wayne North 78  

Ft. Wayne South 63, Ft. Wayne Northrop 51  

Glenn 53, S. Bend Washington 47  

Guerin Catholic 55, Heritage Christian 47  

Hamilton Southeastern 65, Fishers 51  

Heritage 69, S. Adams 61  

Heritage Hills 61, Crawford Co. 34  

Indpls Lutheran 57, Southwestern (Shelby) 44  

Knox 42, Caston 34

LaVille 51, Pioneer 35  

Lanesville 44, Henryville 40  

Madison 97, Lawrenceburg 47  

Madison-Grant 64, Mississinewa 51  

Monroe Central 57, Lapel 49  

N. Central (Farmersburg) 64, Ev. Day 60  

N. Harrison 45, Brownstown 43  

N. Putnam 79, S. Putnam 43  

New Haven 96, Adams Central 47  

New Palestine 82, New Castle 75, OT  

New Prairie 70, Jimtown 45  

Noblesville 38, Westfield 14  

Northfield 54, Wabash 52  

Northridge 37, Valparaiso 30  

Oak Hill 52, Frankton 43  

Orleans 48, Monrovia 43  

Princeton 53, Vincennes 42  

S. Bend Adams 69, LaPorte 52  

S. Decatur 67, Morristown 66  

S. Knox 96, Washington Catholic 16  

S. Spencer 59, Gibson Southern 42  

Shenandoah 67, Northeastern 64  

Silver Creek 77, Jeffersonville 67  

Taylor 67, Indpls Manual 48  

Tell City 45, Tecumseh 34  

Terre Haute North 33, Bloomington South 22  

Terre Haute South 57, S. Vermillion 51  

Tri-Central 75, Randolph Southern 62  

Triton Central 56, Cascade 55  

University 64, Pendleton Hts. 45  

Warren Central 61, Indpls Ben Davis 51  

Warsaw 63, Wawasee 48  

Winchester 78, Union Co. 45

Zionsville 57, Franklin Central 50

  

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL  

Alexandria 66, Eastbrook 54  

Anderson 61, Muncie Central 46  

Brown Co. 56, Cloverdale 33  

Brownsburg 44, Avon 31  

Carroll (Flora) 70, Rossville 24  

Chesterton 50, Valparaiso 36  

Connersville 37, S. Dearborn 34  

Danville 50, Lebanon 45  

Eastern Hancock 65, Knightstown 14  

Edgewood 54, Indian Creek 33  

Fountain Central 50, Attica 43  

Franklin 77, Greenwood 29  

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 83, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 19  

Ft. Wayne South 61, Ft. Wayne Northrop 39  

Homestead 50, Ft. Wayne Luers 39  

Indpls Chatard 53, Covenant Christian 21  

Indpls Lutheran 47, Indiana Deaf 43  

Indpls Lutheran 64, Southwestern (Shelby) 48  

Indpls N. Central 48, Carmel 36  

Indpls Roncalli 52, Indpls Brebeuf 15  

Lawrence North 48, Warren Central 40  

Martinsville 73, Plainfield 67  

Prairie Hts. 46, Churubusco 42  

S. Central (Elizabeth) 68, Christian Academy 18  

S. Central (Union Mills) 64, Oregon-Davis 40  

Sullivan 47, Greencastle 30  

Tri 48, Union Co. 35  

Union City 82, Cambridge City 23  

W. Noble 49, Central Noble 32  

Waldron 57, N. Decatur 34  

Some scores provided by Scorestream.com 