Operation Basketball scoreboard - Dec. 18, 2020

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Argos 79, S. Bend Career Academy 63
Avon 57, Brownsburg 50
Carmel 56, Indpls N. Central 49
Cass 56, Tipton 43
Central Noble 56, W. Noble 47
Connersville 37, S. Dearborn 34
Corydon 68, Scottsburg 66
Daleville 68, Blue River 60
Danville 50, Lebanon 45
DeKalb 63, Norwell 56
Evansville Christian 79, Cannelton 28
Fairfield 59, Hamilton 16
Faith Christian 50, N. Vermillion 25
Floyd Central 62, Providence 40
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 82, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 42
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 68, Ft. Wayne Concordia 63
Ft. Wayne Snider 100, Ft. Wayne North 78
Ft. Wayne South 63, Ft. Wayne Northrop 51
Glenn 53, S. Bend Washington 47
Guerin Catholic 55, Heritage Christian 47
Hamilton Southeastern 65, Fishers 51
Heritage 69, S. Adams 61
Heritage Hills 61, Crawford Co. 34
Indpls Lutheran 57, Southwestern (Shelby) 44
Knox 42, Caston 34
LaVille 51, Pioneer 35
Lanesville 44, Henryville 40
Madison 97, Lawrenceburg 47
Madison-Grant 64, Mississinewa 51
Monroe Central 57, Lapel 49
N. Central (Farmersburg) 64, Ev. Day 60
N. Harrison 45, Brownstown 43
N. Putnam 79, S. Putnam 43
New Haven 96, Adams Central 47
New Palestine 82, New Castle 75, OT
New Prairie 70, Jimtown 45
Noblesville 38, Westfield 14
Northfield 54, Wabash 52
Northridge 37, Valparaiso 30
Oak Hill 52, Frankton 43
Orleans 48, Monrovia 43
Princeton 53, Vincennes 42
S. Bend Adams 69, LaPorte 52
S. Decatur 67, Morristown 66
S. Knox 96, Washington Catholic 16
S. Spencer 59, Gibson Southern 42
Shenandoah 67, Northeastern 64
Silver Creek 77, Jeffersonville 67
Taylor 67, Indpls Manual 48
Tell City 45, Tecumseh 34
Terre Haute North 33, Bloomington South 22
Terre Haute South 57, S. Vermillion 51
Tri-Central 75, Randolph Southern 62
Triton Central 56, Cascade 55
University 64, Pendleton Hts. 45
Warren Central 61, Indpls Ben Davis 51
Warsaw 63, Wawasee 48
Winchester 78, Union Co. 45
Zionsville 57, Franklin Central 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 66, Eastbrook 54
Anderson 61, Muncie Central 46
Brown Co. 56, Cloverdale 33
Brownsburg 44, Avon 31
Carroll (Flora) 70, Rossville 24
Chesterton 50, Valparaiso 36
Connersville 37, S. Dearborn 34
Danville 50, Lebanon 45
Eastern Hancock 65, Knightstown 14
Edgewood 54, Indian Creek 33
Fountain Central 50, Attica 43
Franklin 77, Greenwood 29
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 83, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 19
Ft. Wayne South 61, Ft. Wayne Northrop 39
Homestead 50, Ft. Wayne Luers 39
Indpls Chatard 53, Covenant Christian 21
Indpls Lutheran 47, Indiana Deaf 43
Indpls Lutheran 64, Southwestern (Shelby) 48
Indpls N. Central 48, Carmel 36
Indpls Roncalli 52, Indpls Brebeuf 15
Lawrence North 48, Warren Central 40
Martinsville 73, Plainfield 67
Prairie Hts. 46, Churubusco 42
S. Central (Elizabeth) 68, Christian Academy 18
S. Central (Union Mills) 64, Oregon-Davis 40
Sullivan 47, Greencastle 30
Tri 48, Union Co. 35
Union City 82, Cambridge City 23
W. Noble 49, Central Noble 32
Waldron 57, N. Decatur 34
Some scores provided by Scorestream.com