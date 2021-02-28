Operation Basketball Girls State scoreboard

x
The IHSAA crowned four state champions Saturday.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS —

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 4A State State Final

Crown Point 44, Brownsburg 34

Class 3A State Final

Silver Creek 54, S. Bend Washington 48

Class 2A State Final

Linton-Stockon 63, Tipton 25

Class 1A State Final

Pioneer 43, Loogootee 42

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Barr-Reeve 69, Shakamak 39

Brownstown 68, Charlestown 55

Cannelton 63, Union (Dugger) 52

Clarksville 61, Crawford Co. 57

Detroit Loyola, Mich. 47, Culver Academy 41

Eastern (Greentown) 42, Sheridan 39

Hobart 56, Lake Station 54

Tipton 67, Rossville 64, OT

Union City 65, Lapel 64

Washington 57, Boonville 28

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/