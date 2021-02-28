Operation Basketball Girls State scoreboard

INDIANAPOLIS —
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 4A State State Final
Crown Point 44, Brownsburg 34
Class 3A State Final
Silver Creek 54, S. Bend Washington 48
Class 2A State Final
Linton-Stockon 63, Tipton 25
Class 1A State Final
Pioneer 43, Loogootee 42
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Barr-Reeve 69, Shakamak 39
Brownstown 68, Charlestown 55
Cannelton 63, Union (Dugger) 52
Clarksville 61, Crawford Co. 57
Detroit Loyola, Mich. 47, Culver Academy 41
Eastern (Greentown) 42, Sheridan 39
Hobart 56, Lake Station 54
Tipton 67, Rossville 64, OT
Union City 65, Lapel 64
Washington 57, Boonville 28
