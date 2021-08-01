Yoder finishes 6th in pommel horse final

Alec Yoder fell short of a medal in his first Olympics in the Men's Pommel Horse final Sunday morning.

TOKYO, Japan — Indianapolis native Alec Yoder fell short of a medal in his first Olympics in the Men's Pommel Horse final Sunday morning in Tokyo.

Yoder qualified for the medal round with a score of 15.200 during qualifications on July 24.

In the final, the former Ohio State gymnast who made the U.S. team as an individual and did not compete in team events, posted a score lower than his qualifying performance - 14.566 - good for sixth place in the final standings.

Max Whitlock of Britain defended his Olympic title with the top score of 15,583 points. That is the highest of any male or female gymnast on any event so far at the Tokyo Games.