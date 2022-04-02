Winter Olympics top video moments: Saturday, Feb. 5

Saturday’s events included snowboarding, cross-country skiing, curling, luge, hockey and much more.

BEIJING, China — The 2022 Winter Olympic games are in full swing following Friday’s Opening Ceremony and some early round action. Saturday was the first full day of events as athletes compete in Beijing.

Here’s a look at some of the top moments on Saturday:

Snowboarding

American Jamie Anderson rode the "shred shed" roof, landed a perfect frontside 720, hit a big drifting backside 540 and closed with a cab 720 on her first run of snowboard slopestyle qualifying to advance to the final.

Freestyle Skiing

USA's Nick Page, 19, made the moguls super final at his first Olympics and took fifth place.

Hockey