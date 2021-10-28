Nick Goepper, other Winter Olympic hopefuls train ahead of Beijing Games

After winning bronze and silver at the previous two Games, Lawrenceburg, Indiana native Nick Goepper is hoping to leaving Beijing with gold.

SALT LAKE CITY — It's October in Indiana, and most sports fans are just thinking about football. But in just 100 days, the Winter Olympics are back on Channel 13.

In Salt Lake City, Utah, athletes are gearing up for the Games. Slopestyle skier Nick Goepper, who is a Lawrenceburg, Indiana native, trains on the outskirts in Park City. He's already won medals in the last two Olympic Games — a bronze in 2014 and a silver in 2018, but he's still missing gold.

Goepper trains in his backyard on a homemade ski ramp and a trampoline. He tries to keep the training light and fun. He doesn't want to get caught up in all the pressure that comes with being an Olympian.

"Only sometimes does it feel like training. Mostly, it's a ton of fun," Goepper said. "I have a new coach this year and I am skiing with some great people, great friends, people in my group."

Goepper said he's busy all the time, and he's right. If he isn't training, then he's probably working in his garage. He loves to build things, like ramps to jump off.

The USA Cross Country Ski team also trains in Utah. They burn thousands of calories each time they hit the trail.

Jessie Diggins helped Team USA win their first gold medal in cross country skiing in 2018. She is one to watch again this winter.