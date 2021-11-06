3 IU divers qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Andrew Capobianco, Michael Hixon and Jessica Parratto qualified for the U.S. Olympic Team at the Olympic Diving Trials at the IU Natatorium Friday evening.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three IU Hoosiers are heading to Tokyo for the Olympic Games.

Parratto, a 2019 Indiana University graduate, will head to her second Olympics as part of a synchronized 10-meter platform team with Delaney Schnell. Parratto finished seventh in the synchronized 10-meter and tenth in the individual 10-meter events at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Schnell dives at the University of Arizona.

On the men's side, Andrew Capobianco and Michael Hixon will represent IU in the synchronized 3-meter springboard competition in Tokyo.

Hixon, a 2018 IU graduate, won a silver medal in the event at the Rio Olympics five years ago. He finished tenth in the individual 3-meter event.

Capobianco will be making his first Olympics appearance.