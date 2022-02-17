Team Shuster to compete for bronze in Beijing

Team Shuster, the reigning Olympic gold medalists, will face Canada in the bronze medal match Friday at 1:05 a.m. ET.

BEIJING, China — Team Shuster still has a chance to bring home a medal from the 2022 Winter Olympics, it just won't be gold.

After falling to Great Britain Thursday 8-4 in the semifinal round, the U.S. men's curling team will meet Canada in the bronze medal game at 12:05 a.m. CST Friday.

John Shuster’s American foursome, the reigning gold medalists, were trailing Great Britain 5-4 at the five-end break and intentionally blanked three straight ends to retain control of the last-rock advantage, known as the hammer. Shuster intentionally threw away his last stone in the ninth, conceding one point, and Bruce Mouat’s foursome left Shuster no good options with the hammer in the 10th.

Great Britain will now face Sweden, who lost to the U.S. during round robin play 8-7, early Saturday morning for the gold medal match.

The Beijing games marked Minnesotan John Shuster's fifth Olympics. Back in 2018, the team won five straight elimination games to win gold and the second curling medal in U.S. history.

Fellow Minnesotans John Landsteiner and Chris Plys, along with Wisconsinite Matt Hamilton and Colin Huffman round out the rest of Team Shuster.

On Wednesday, the U.S. women's curling team ended their Olympic run after losing to Japan 10-7.

