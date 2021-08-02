Tom Daley knitting in the stands might be one of the best parts of the Olympics

British diver Tom Daley has been seen knitting while watching diving events at the Tokyo Olympics, and he's an icon.

TOKYO, Japan — Hobbies are important, even if you happen to be a world class athlete at one of the biggest events of your life.

This is honestly something that British diver Tom Daley exemplifies, and people on Twitter (and elsewhere, such as my friend and his biggest fan, Courtney who texts me daily photos of this happening) are here for it.

If you have no idea what I'm talking about, let me refer you to the photos shared of Daley -- who won a gold medal in the men's synchronized 10 m platform diving event -- knitting in the stands while watching other athletes compete.

olympic champion and knitting legend tom daley: here he is knitting during the W 3mt final #tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/o1R2joK4Y9 — best of tom and lance (@dailyblackdaley) August 1, 2021

Seriously though: it's adorable.

The Men's 3m Springboard preliminaries are underway, in the meantime on the stands...Tom Daley is knitting 🧶😉#OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/HI4rREH4lf — FINA (@fina1908) August 2, 2021

And it's happened more than once.

Oh this? Just Olympic champ @TomDaley1994 knitting in the stands while watching the diving. 🧶 pic.twitter.com/o17i6vsG2j — Olympics (@Olympics) August 1, 2021

The item seen here is actually a sweater for a dog (the Brits call it a "jumper" and that's important information).

important tom daley knitting update: he was making a dog jumper and it is finished pic.twitter.com/9bdr31mmdc — jess (@theonlyjessxo) August 2, 2021

Daley has an Instagram account dedicated to his knitting, and it's worth noting that he's actually made quite a few dog jumpers, like any pure and talented knitter would.

Things most knitters can't do, because they don't have one? Knitting a little pouch for a gold medal, which is something Daley did.

He also made this little sweater, which should be mass-produced.

This tiny couch for a cat, meanwhile, is a work of art that belongs next to the Mona Lisa.

Also, can we talk about this little unicorn?!

Daley will compete in the Olympics again at midnight on Friday in the preliminary round of the men's platform. Hopefully we all get some images of him knitting before then, because it's what we need.