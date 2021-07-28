Tokyo Olympics livestreams, July 29: Gymnastics all-around, volleyball, water polo

TOKYO, Japan — The big question heading into Thursday’s competitions has been answered: Simone Biles will not defend her gold medal in the Olympic women's individual all-around.
Biles withdrew from the team competition on Tuesday, saying she felt after her first vault that she was not in the right headspace to compete. The all-around final begins at 6:45 a.m. ET and will be livestreamed before airing in primetime Thursday on WTHR Channel 13.
More swimming medals will be awarded, while track and field gets started with qualifying events.
The U.S. beach volleyball “A-Team” of April Ross and Alix Klineman look to finish pool play with a perfect record as they face the Netherlands. And both the men’s and women’s U.S. volleyball teams will be in action.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between midnight – 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday, which spans Thursday night and Friday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
8:00 p.m. ET: NBC Primetime Coverage
12:05 a.m. ET Friday: NBC Prime Plus Coverage
1:00 a.m. ET: Canoe Slalom, Women's C-1 Semifinal and final
1:10 a.m. ET: Men's Water Polo, USA vs. Italy
3:30 a.m. ET: Rugby, women's pool, session 2
5:30 a.m. ET: Fencing, Women's Team Foil medal matches
6:00 a.m. ET: Swimming, Heats in women's 800m freestyle, women's 200m backstroke, men's 100m butterfly and mixed 4x100m medley relay
6:50 a.m. ET: Gymnastics, Women's All-Around - Main Coverage
7:00 a.m. ET: Table Tennis, Women's medal matches
8:45 a.m. ET: Women's Volleyball, USA vs. Turkey
8:00 p.m. ET: Rugby, women's pool, session 3
8:00 p.m. ET: Track and Field, Session 2 qualifying
8:15 p.m. ET: Track and Field, Men's High Jump Qualifying
8:45 p.m. ET: Track and Field, Men's Discus Qualifying
9:00 p.m. ET: Cycling, BMX Racing, semifinals and finals
9:30 p.m. ET: Swimming, Finals in women's 200m breaststroke, 100m freestyle, men's 200m backstroke and 200m IM
10:05 p.m. ET: Men's Volleyball, Brazil vs USA