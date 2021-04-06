Tokyo Olympics: Here's how gymnastics scoring works

The days of the perfect 10 are long gone.

INDIANAPOLIS — Artistic gymnastics is always a fan favorite to watch at the Olympic Games. While it's easy to watch in awe at the gravity-defying skills the athletes accomplish each time they step on the floor, the scores that come afterward can leave many fans scratching their heads in confusion.

Fans who have been watching since the days of Nadia Comaneci and Mary Lou Retton may be wondering what happened to the perfect 10s, but those days are long gone.

In 2006, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) introduced a new Code of Points, changing scoring to an open-ended system. So while the "perfect 10" is no longer attainable, the new system allows gymnasts to be rewarded for pushing the envelope with bigger skills and more difficult connections.

The D score

Scores are calculated with three components: the D score, the E score and neutral deductions. The D score signifies difficulty and starts from 0. The harder the skills and connections, the more points the gymnast is awarded. Each skill in the Code of Points has a rating, decided by the FIG, which can be controversial.

For instance, when Simone Biles debuted a new skill in 2019 — a double-twisting double back dismount off the balance beam — the FIG rated it an H (worth 0.8 points). Many gymnastics fans and experts, including Biles herself, believed the skills should have been rated higher. But the FIG argued it considered the "risk" of the skill, essentially saying a lower rating may deter others from risking their safety in trying to compete it.

For women, the eight most difficult skills in each routine are added up to get the D score. For men, it's the 10 most difficult skills. Because gymnasts only compete one vault in a routine, each vault in the Code of Points already has a pre-determined difficulty score. Biles is expected to compete a new one: the Yurchenko double pike, which the FIG gave a provisional rating of 6.6 — the most difficult any woman has ever done. If she lands it successfully in competition in Tokyo, it will be the fifth skill (and second vault) named after her in the Code of Points.

Gymnasts can also boost their D score by connecting skills during a routine. The more difficult the skills, the more connection value they get.

The E score

The E score evaluates execution — things like having correct body angles, getting through the routine without falling, and sticking the landing. The E score starts from a 10.0 and judges deduct for every mistake. These deductions can range from .1 to 1.0, which is the deduction for falling on a skill.

Neutral deductions

A gymnast will get neutral deductions for other violations like going out of bounds or going over their allotted time.