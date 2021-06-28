The high school senior from Tampa placed third in the men's 200-meter trials with a time of 19.84, which earned him a place on the team.

TAMPA, Fla. — A teen from the Tampa Bay area is not only heading to the Olympics in Tokyo but is making some history, too.

Erriyon Knighton, 17, is the youngest male track Olympian since Jim Ryun in 1964.

Knighton, a senior from Hillsborough High, placed third in the men's 200-meter trials with a time of 19.84, which earned him a place on the team.

He will be joined by Noah Lyles, who won the 200 meters at the U.S. track and field trials, earning a spot on the Olympic team.

Lyles won in 19.74 seconds, the best time in the world this season. He is among the favorites to win the event in Tokyo after winning the gold medal at the 2019 world championships in Doha.

Also earning a top spot on the team was runner-up Kenny Bednarek, who finished in a personal best of 19.78.

Knighton talked to 10 Tampa Bay earlier this month and said he never expected to be a pro on the track and field circuit. He said he always saw himself in the NFL.

At the American Track League meet in Jacksonville, Knighton ran a 20.11 in the 200-meter race, beating Bolt's U18 record of 20.13, which had stood for 18 years.

The Associated Press and 10 Sports Anchor Grace Remington contributed to this story.