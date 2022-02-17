Watch the 'Finger King' create beautiful finger paintings

If you are ever in San Francisco's Chinatown, stop by Kevin Chan's art studio to watch Ben Huang take finger painting to a whole new level.

SAN FRANCISCO — When you visit San Francisco's Chinatown you will spend time on the popular streets, but it is important to venture off the beaten path.

"There's magic in every nook and alleyway," said author Valerie Luu.

Stroll down Ross Alley to find the business where handmade fortune cookies have been made for 60 years. Step down into the basement of Kevin Chan's historic business and you'll find a studio for artists.

"I want to give respect to painters and to the art people. I want to give them a home," said Kevin Chan.

But there is something unusual about how these paintings were created.

"I once used a brush to paint. But one day, I made a mistake. So, instead of using a paper towel to clean up, I used my hand to clean it off. But now, I use my fingers," said Ben Huang.

The huge mural on the wall? Ben painted it all with his fingers. He said it took him four days to do it.

"When I draw thin lines, I use my fingernails. When I paint something bigger, I'll use my fingertips. When I paint something bigger, I use the palm of my hand," said Huang.

For most of his life, Ben Huang's hands were used to cook food in a restaurant. He picked up painting as a hobby.

"Most of the subjects, topics and styles I use are rooted in Chinese culture," said Huang.

"I like painting cherry blossoms, peonies, bamboos, birds, pigs, chickens and fish. I also like painting mountain views," said Huang.

"He painted this for me. This is my mother. See my mother has a worm. Feeding the two sons. One is me. One is my brother. That's a family, mom and son," said Chan.

Someone who saw Ben paint gave him a nickname.

"One of the teachers called me the North American Finger King," said Ben Huang.

If you walk the main streets of San Francisco's Chinatown you will see the most popular shops and restaurants. But you would have to venture through an alley and into a basement to see the Spirit of China created one finger swipe at a time.

"Everyone uses a brush to paint. I wanted to find something extraordinary," said Huang.