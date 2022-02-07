The colorful, vibrant dancers of Lion Dance Me bring a Chinese tradition to San Francisco's Chinatown

The energy and history of Lion Dance is a can't miss attraction in San Francisco's Portsmouth Square.

SAN FRANCISCO — Wander through the streets and narrow alleys of Chinatown and you will discover interesting shops and unique restaurants. People shopping for dinner, playing card games, and watching a new chapter of an important Chinese legacy: Lion Dance.

It is not just performed during Chinese New Year. There is a group of young performers dancing all year long in Portsmouth Square in San Francisco.

"The tradition of it is amazing," said Lion Dance Me founder Norman Lau. "It's colorful, vibrant, and exciting to see."

Welcome to the world of Lion Dance Me!

In 2012 the world saw Lion Dance Me reach the quarterfinals of America's Got Talent.

Ivan Yu grew up in Chinatown and was part of that troupe.

"It was surreal because I went on America's Got Talent at a very young age, my freshman year of high school," said Ivan Yu. "It's kind of a thrill."

Ivan Yu is still at it. He practices as a lion head, finding himself lifted to new heights.

"I'm up there at least 13, 14 feet. So, if he drops me from that height, I'm in big trouble," said Ivan Yu. "There's a lot of adrenaline running through me. Once it's go time, you use all that energy that you have pent up and stored up and try to do the best show that you can."

He embraces the lion personality all the time.

"When we're at dinner or just hanging out somewhere, I'll just start bobbing my head like I'm a lion and I'll start blinking my eyes like a lion too," said Ivan Yu.

"What the Lion Dance represents is to scare away evil spirits," said Lion Dance Me founder Norman Lau.

Norman Lau created Lion Dance Me in hopes of expanding an important Chinese tradition to the world.

"We know it's not sometimes manageable in the mainstream to capture the interest," said Norman Lau. "So, you twist it a little bit. And add a little hip hop or some type of cool element to it so other people will have more appeal."

Lion Dance Me is also providing opportunities for teen girls to participate in a male-dominated tradition.

"It's always been grown, like big men, So when I first joined lion dance - I saw more than 75-percent - they're all girls. So, I'm like, what is this? I was so entranced by it, I guess," said Isabella Yu.

"It gets really inspirational when you see female lion dancers jumping on the high poles or performing in general," said Jennifer Guan.

The troupe works hard in and out of costume.

"It's very technique driven. Your mechanics have to be sound especially if you're jumping on the high poles," said Ivan Yu.

It is all designed to be ready to spread the Spirit of China to San Francisco schools and events around the world.

"Especially right now with the rise in Asian hate crimes, I feel like spreading the culture, the Chinese cultural art really opens perspective of other people's eyes," said Jennifer Guan.

So, if you ever go to Chinatown, look around. Explore it. And get ready to experience the energy, history, and legacy of lion dance.