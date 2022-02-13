'Chinatown Pretty' celebrates the beauty in Chinatown

The book is filled with stories and photos celebrating the courage and resilience of a generation.

SAN FRANCISCO — When we traveled to Chinatowns in New York City, San Francisco, and Chicago, we saw the rich history. Shops, restaurants, and buildings that have been in these communities for decades. Many of the residents have a storied history too. When Andria and Valerie stroll through San Francisco's Chinatown they see something else.

"Sitting there or walking around we had a very visceral reaction to the outfits and people we saw. Oh my god. Where did she get those shoes? How did she put together that outfit?" said author Valerie Luu.

They saw people who are pretty.

"Most of the people we speak with are well into their 70's, 80's, 90's, even a few 100-year-olds," said Luu.

So, the women found a way to engage.

"One of the Cantonese phrases that we use often is pòh poh hóu leng which means dang grandma, you look good," said Luu. "We've probably cat-called about a thousand grandmas and grandpas."

"Initially we were drawn in by this vibrant style we were seeing. Then, as we started to chat with them, we loved learning about their backstories, their immigration journeys. What they did before retirement," said photographer Andria Lo.

The women found stylish seniors in six Chinatowns across North America.

"Clothes are the gateway to their life history. They're literally wearing their life histories in their clothes," said Luu. "They're combining clothes they brought from Hong Kong 30 years ago along with a baseball cap they got from a granddaughter. So, it's a patchwork of different eras, textures and different parts of their lives."

The experience gave birth to a book called "Chinatown Pretty". The woman on the cover is Manta.

"I would see Manta get off the bus," said Luu. "First I would notice her jade shoes which is the name of the story in her book. I would scan up and see this Velvety pattern two-piece set. And it looked straight out of urban outfitters. Something our age would wear. But, when I noticed the silver bob, I would nudge the person next to me and say do you see this woman? She's so beautiful."

"We call her the queen because she reminds us of Queen Elizabeth. Very poised. Graceful. Present. Great posture," said Luu. "I always have to re-align myself when I look at photos of her."

The book is filled with stories and photos celebrating the courage and resilience of a generation.

"A lot of these senior citizens have experienced warfare in real ways. They've had to immigrate to a new country where they didn't know the language while raising families while working multiple jobs," said Luu.

The project formed friendships between the authors and their photo subjects.

"What was our favorite experience whether we got a picture or not was meeting people. The spontaneous, serendipitous moments of meeting a senior citizen, getting to learn their story, showing them love, and showing love back. Oftentimes, by holding hands and being like we're so glad we met each other," said Luu.

If you ever get to San Francisco's Chinatown, be sure to explore.

"There's magic in every nook and alleyway," said Luu. "You'll turn a corner and catch the city in a certain light. It's full of little surprises and magical moments."

Some of what you'll see is old, but look closer.

"Seniors know what they're doing. They know how to live life well and dress well," said Luu.

You'll find pretty too.