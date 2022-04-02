Meet the artist who plays Chinese music with instruments he built in his garage

Leung plays classical, contemporary songs on a variety of Chinese instruments he makes in his garage.

CHICAGO — The pandemic made a trip to China to cover the Olympic host country difficult. So we pivoted and found the Spirit of China stories right here at home in the United States.

We traveled to Chinatowns in New York City, San Francisco and Chicago and learned so much about Chinese culture, tasted amazing Chinese food and met many interesting Chinese Americans.

One of the people we met on our journey was a musician in Chicago. Kerry Leung calls himself a "one-man band."

"Most Chinese musicians play only one instrument. I don't know why I picked so many," said Kerry Leung. "I'm not only a musician. I'm an instrument maker."

Kerry Leung makes Chinese instruments in his Chicago garage and performs at events.

Leung plays classical, contemporary songs on a variety of Chinese instruments including a two-stringed bowed instrument called the erhu.

Leung says the wood on his Erhu is 500-600 years old.

