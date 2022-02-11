Check out the Midwest Chinatown in the Windy City

Chicago's Chinatown has a different look and feel compared to New York and San Francisco but the "Spirit of China" is still easy to feel.

CHICAGO — Most people know or have visited Chinatowns in San Francisco and New York. But, the Spirit of China also has a presence in the heart of the Midwest. Not far from Navy Pier on the shoreline of Lake Michigan is an important connection for Chinese Americans.

Welcome to Chicago's Chinatown.

"In 1990 there was about 11,000 Chinese in the area. Now, there are over 28,000 Chinese in the area," said David Wu with the Pui Tak Center, a church-based community center in Chicago‘s Chinatown. "People still think of Chinatown as this commercial area where you might come and eat or visit a gift store. But the population has been growing well beyond Chinatown into the neighboring communities."

Chicago's Chinatown has a different look than what you see in New York and San Francisco.

"We're more like a normal community where people live in two flats or three flats, rather than high rises. That has allowed Chinatown to grow," said Wu.

Z-J Tong promotes Chinese culture and is the President of ChinaPro Marketing Partners. He took us to the Phoenix restaurant, where he considers the best Dim Sum food in Chicago.

"Dim Sum is one of the dishes a lot of people like. It's like a brunch food. Some people call it Chinese tapas," said Tong.

We tried a variety of dishes including baby octopus in curry sauce. We visited the most popular lunch spots, including Lao Sze Chuan restaurant.

"It's one of the most well-known restaurants in Chinatown serving spicy Sichuan food," said Tong.

We got our first taste of "Bubble Tea" at Joy Yee Plus.

"They have those tapioca balls at the bottom of the cup. Basically, you have fruit smoothie with bubbles. It tastes very interesting and sweet. So particularly younger people love it," said Tong.

We sampled some of the tastiest bakery items that Chinatown produces, and we saw a large mural that showcases the Chinese migration to the United States.

The history of Chicago's Chinatown is showcased in the Chinese American Museum of Chicago.

"What we're trying to do with our museum is to tell the story of the Chinese Americans and tell their contributions to the United States," said Soo Lon Moy.

Chicago's first Chinatown dates to the 1870's. Since then, Chinese Americans have contributed to many areas of life. Everything from merchants to soldiers.

"The Chinese have been serving in the Armed Forces since Civil War," said Soo Lon Moy.

Chicago's Chinatown also has a growing Christian community. Chinese Christian Union Church offers services in English, Cantonese and Mandarin. Pui Tak Christian school has 150-students.

"We believe that every child has potential, and we are to bring their potential to the fullest," said Pui Tak Christian School Principal Bonnie Ho.

Chinatowns in San Francisco and New York may be more well known. But this community in Chicago also displays the Spirit of China.