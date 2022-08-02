Shaun White defies gravity and time again in Olympics halfpipe

The American snowboard star qualified for the halfpipe final on a clutch second run in his fifth Winter Olympics.

BEIJING, China — In halfpipe, it's often the young snowboarders who do the newest tricks that keep the sport flying.

At 35 years old, American superstar Shaun White is trying to show the world that he's got a few more tricks up his sleeve.

"Feeling solid, and feeling a little seasoned at this age," he said.

White is arguably the biggest name in snowboarding. He's been to four Winter Olympic Games starting in Turino in 2006, and he earned gold at three of them.

"At a certain point I realized I was the oldest competitor in the field," he said. "I heard it over a loud speaker – 'and dropping in, the oldest competitor' – I’m looking around – who they are talking about? I’ve always been the youngest competitor as long as I can remember, but I wear it now as somewhat of a badge of honor."

Now he's in Beijing, competing at his fifth Olympics. He placed fourth in the qualifying round for halfpipe Wednesday and will compete in the final Friday.

"I get to be an Olympian again, and that’s awesome," he said. "I get to march with the team. I get to show up, and I get the outfit, and I get my chance at trying to win a medal."

White is ready to defy gravity and time by getting in that halfpipe and going for gold one more time.

"I will give it everything I have for these Games, like I do every time, and see where the chips fall," he said.

Watch Shaun White's qualifying halfpipe run at the 2022 Olympics:

> Watch live 9NEWS programs, original shows, daily forecasts and top stories on your Roku or Fire TV through the free 9NEWS app.