How to watch Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday, Feb. 5

BEIJING, China — It’s the first full day of competition at the Winter Olympics in Beijing and the first medals of the Games will be determined.
Finals will be held in women's slopestyle, in which American Jamie Anderson is the two-time defending gold medalist. Medals will also be decided in men's downhill and men's moguls, women’s speed skating, cross-country and ski jumping, and mixed team biathlon.
It’s the second night of team figure skating with the women’s short program and men’s free skate.
The U.S. continues its gold medal defense in women’s hockey against the Russians who are competing as ROC. In mixed doubles curling, the Americans face China, Canada and the Czech Republic.
Below are livestream links for all events being shown between midnight EST Saturday and 3:00 a.m. EST Sunday. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.
12:15 a.m. EST: Ski Jumping, Men’s Normal Hill Qualification
1:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin
2:45 a.m. EST: Cross-Country Skiing, Women’s Skiathlon Classical/Freestyle
3:30 a.m. EST: Speed Skating, Women’s 3000m
3:40 a.m. EST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Denmark vs. Japan
3:40 a.m. EST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Czech Republic vs. Sweden
4:00 a.m. EST: Biathlon, Mixed Relay 4x6km
4:45 a.m. EST: Ski Jumping, Women’s Normal Hill Final
5:00 a.m. EST: Freestyle Skiing Men’s Moguls Qualifying 2
6:10 a.m. EST: Luge, Men’s Singles Runs 1 and 2
6:30 a.m. EST: Freestyle Skiing Men’s Moguls Finals
7:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin
8:10 a.m. EST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, United States vs. ROC
2:00 p.m. EST: NBC Daytime Coverage
6:00 p.m. EST: Figure Skating Training
8:00 p.m. EST: NBC Primetime Coverage
8:05 p.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin
8:30 p.m. EST: Figure Skating, Team Event
- Women’s Short Program
- Men’s Free Skate
8:30 p.m. EST: Snowboarding, Women’s Slopestyle Final
10:00 p.m. EST: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Downhill
11:30 p.m. EST: Snowboarding, Men’s Slopestyle Qualifying
1:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin
2:00 a.m. EST: Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s Skiathlon Classical/Freestyle
