Olympics

How to watch Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday, Feb. 5

Here are livestream links for all events being shown between midnight EST Saturday, Feb. 5 and 3 a.m. EST Sunday, Feb. 6.
Credit: Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times via AP, File
Snowboarder Jamie Anderson competes in the Winter X Games women's big air finals at Buttermilk on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Aspen, Colo. Even in a sport filled with nonconformists, Anderson stands out. The 31-year-old from South Lake Tahoe, California, is one of the most thoughtful people in her business.

BEIJING, China — It’s the first full day of competition at the Winter Olympics in Beijing and the first medals of the Games will be determined.

Finals will be held in women's slopestyle, in which American Jamie Anderson is the two-time defending gold medalist. Medals will also be decided in men's downhill and men's moguls, women’s speed skating, cross-country and ski jumping, and mixed team biathlon.

It’s the second night of team figure skating with the women’s short program and men’s free skate.

The U.S. continues its gold medal defense in women’s hockey against the Russians who are competing as ROC. In mixed doubles curling, the Americans face China, Canada and the Czech Republic.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between midnight EST Saturday and 3:00 a.m. EST Sunday. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

12:15 a.m. EST: Ski Jumping, Men’s Normal Hill Qualification

1:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

2:45 a.m. EST: Cross-Country Skiing, Women’s Skiathlon Classical/Freestyle

3:30 a.m. EST: Speed Skating, Women’s 3000m

3:40 a.m. EST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Denmark vs. Japan

3:40 a.m. EST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Czech Republic vs. Sweden

4:00 a.m. EST: Biathlon, Mixed Relay 4x6km

4:45 a.m. EST: Ski Jumping, Women’s Normal Hill Final

5:00 a.m. EST: Freestyle Skiing Men’s Moguls Qualifying 2

6:00 a.m. EST: Short Track, Women's 500m Heats, Men's 1000m Heats, Mixed Team Relays

6:10 a.m. EST: Luge, Men’s Singles Runs 1 and 2

6:30 a.m. EST: Freestyle Skiing Men’s Moguls Finals

7:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

8:10 a.m. EST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, United States vs. ROC

2:00 p.m. EST: NBC Daytime Coverage

6:00 p.m. EST: Figure Skating Training

8:00 p.m. EST: NBC Primetime Coverage

8:05 p.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

8:30 p.m. EST: Figure Skating, Team Event

  • Women’s Short Program
  • Men’s Free Skate

8:30 p.m. EST: Snowboarding, Women’s Slopestyle Final

10:00 p.m. EST: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Downhill

11:30 p.m. EST: Snowboarding, Men’s Slopestyle Qualifying

1:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

2:00 a.m. EST: Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s Skiathlon Classical/Freestyle

