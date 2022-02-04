How to watch Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday, Feb. 5

Here are livestream links for all events being shown between midnight EST Saturday, Feb. 5 and 3 a.m. EST Sunday, Feb. 6.

BEIJING, China — It’s the first full day of competition at the Winter Olympics in Beijing and the first medals of the Games will be determined.

Finals will be held in women's slopestyle, in which American Jamie Anderson is the two-time defending gold medalist. Medals will also be decided in men's downhill and men's moguls, women’s speed skating, cross-country and ski jumping, and mixed team biathlon.

It’s the second night of team figure skating with the women’s short program and men’s free skate.

The U.S. continues its gold medal defense in women’s hockey against the Russians who are competing as ROC. In mixed doubles curling, the Americans face China, Canada and the Czech Republic.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between midnight EST Saturday and 3:00 a.m. EST Sunday. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

1:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

7:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

8:05 p.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

Women’s Short Program

Men’s Free Skate

1:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin