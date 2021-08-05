'I want that medal' | Granger native Sarah Hildebrandt starts first Olympic medal quest Thursday night

The Penn High School graduate is competing for Team USA in the women's 50-kilogram freestyle weight class.

GRANGER, Indiana — Indiana's Olympians are strong, but one of them might be the toughest.

Sarah Hildebrandt has been on the world stage before, but not for the Olympics. She has always dreamed of making it to the Games, growing up in Granger, Indiana and attending Penn High School.

The 27-year-old has a sharp focus and has paved the way to get more women on the mat.

Hildebrandt is 110 pounds of pure power and speed. She's intense and incredibly skilled in a sport once dominated by only guys.

The reactions when people find out she's an Olympic wrestler are usually ones of disbelief.

"What? Like WWE and throwing chairs and stuff? Girls don't do Olympic wrestling," Hildebrandt said. "My boyfriend was a gymnast and they always switch us up. You gotta be the gymnast."

Hildebrandt started wrestling in junior high school, because her brothers loved the sport. The high school coach didn't realize she was actually on the middle school team.

"I went down the line and shook hands with the boys and asked how they did at conference. I skipped over Sarah! I thought she was the manager! Sure enough, she showed me!" said Penn High School wrestling coach Brad Harper.

She sure did!

Hildebrandt won a silver medal at the World Championships and gold at the Pan American Games.

The goal now is to pin down Olympic gold.

"I want that medal. Hell yeah, I want it!" she said. "I am working hard and so are many other people for that and I just feel that will encapsulate all that."

Harper and his student have worked endlessly for this moment.

"It's gonna be a freight train. Gonna be fireworks!" Harper said. "I feel sorry for whoever draws Sarah, because this has been her passion and journey. She is ready and it's gonna be exciting to watch her step on the mat."

Hildebrandt is favored to win her weight class, but she's already won by making the Olympic team.

"When I step on that mat with the USA flag on my back that's representing so many people, so much more than myself, that is freaking cool. When you pull up your straps you can physically feel it," she said.

It will come down to a few precious seconds on the mat in Tokyo, but Hildebrandt is living moment-to-moment, facing one challenge at a time.

"I try to stay persistent. What is the very next thing I need to do? Not 'What is the score?' 'Am I going to win?' or 'What is she gonna do?' I am aware of that, but what can I do right now to be in the best position this second?" she said. "The rest takes care of itself."

So watch out for Sarah Hildebrandt, ready to make her move to the Olympic podium.

"She knows how to calm her nerves, she knows how to ramp it up, she knows how to bring it down. It's going to be fireworks. It's gonna be fun. She is going to bring that gold, no doubt," Harper said.