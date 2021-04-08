Ryan Crouser sets shot put Olympic record, US wins gold and silver

Crouser is already the world-record holder after breaking a 31-year-old mark on June 18 at the U.S. Olympic trials.

Ryan Crouser has broken his own Olympic record on his way to defending his shot put title.

On his last attempt, Crouser went 23.30 meters to earn the first track and field gold for the American men at the Tokyo Games. U.S. teammate Joe Kovacs finished second and Tomas Walsh of New Zealand was third.

The 28-year-old Crouser went 22.52 meters when he won at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

