Purdue shot put athlete was an Olympian in the making

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Chuk Enekwechi was an Olympian in the making. He just didn't know it.

Since high school, he said he knew he wanted to be athletic, lift weights and be strong.

"The PE teachers reached out to me and saw that I was kind of a bigger kid and he gave me a medical for track and field and asked if I wanted to throw the shot put," Enekwechi said. "I didn't really know what shot put was but I just kind of joined anyway."

And then he did his research.

"I jumped on YouTube and just kind of fell in love with it seeing the Germans and some of the American guys throwing really far," Enekwechi said.

With coaching his senior year, he started throwing 60 feet! Colleges and universities took notice. He landed at Purdue University on an athletic scholarship.

Then he met Jermaine Jones, who became his coach.

"He is very strong and he is very explosive," Jones said. "He's got a lot of natural ability and natural athletic ability and very very coordinated for a big guy."

Enekwechi had big goals to make it to the Olympics. He was in the Nigerian National Champion in 2016. He made the finals in the 2019 World Athletics Championship.

"I missed the Rio Games by 5 cm. My friend said don't get mad, get better. I knew I was going to be in Tokyo," Enekwechi said.

So he started training harder, a 500 plus pound bench press or 800 pound squats.

He also practices about six hours a day doing track and field.

"The funny thing is, it's fun for me in a weird way and coach has witnessed this when a workout is really hard I tend to smile," Enekwechi said.

And his diet?

"I'm kind of a weird type where I never get bored with food so don't be surprised if I eat rice and beef 15 times in a week and think nothing of it," Enekwechi said.

But he is thinking of medaling in Tokyo. Aug. 3 are prelims and the finals take place on Aug. 5.

COVID-19 protocols for athletes has him concerned.

"I'm going to be at training camp until just before I compete," Enekwechi said. "So unfortunately that means more chances of getting an infection, or more chances of catching it, spreading it in that 12 or so days leading up to the com. And if you catch it, you're in quarantine and the five year journey is over."

Jones says he'll be coaching him long distance using the What's App platform.

"I'll probably be up in the middle of the night watching and coaching," Jones said. "If he medals, I'd probably do a backflip, the excitement will be through the roof."

For Enekwechi, it's a moment he's been waiting for.