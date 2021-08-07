Olympics livestreams, Aug. 8: US in volleyball gold medal match; Closing Ceremony

TOKYO, Japan — The final day of the Olympics brings the final medals of the Games. The U.S. takes on Brazil in the women’s volleyball final. Medals will also be awarded in boxing, handball and men’s water polo. And it all wraps up with the Closing Ceremony, which you can see streamed at 7:00 a.m. ET and again during NBC’s primetime coverage at 8:00 p.m. ET.