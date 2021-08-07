Olympics livestreams, Aug. 8: US in volleyball gold medal match; Closing Ceremony

TOKYO, Japan — The final day of the Olympics brings the final medals of the Games. The U.S. takes on Brazil in the women’s volleyball final. Medals will also be awarded in boxing, handball and men’s water polo. And it all wraps up with the Closing Ceremony, which you can see streamed at 7:00 a.m. ET and again during NBC’s primetime coverage at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Below are livestream links for remaining medal events at the Olympics. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com. You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
1:00 p.m. ET: NBC Daytime
8:00 p.m. ET: NBC Primetime
12:30 a.m. ET: Volleyball, Women's Gold Medal Match, USA vs. Brazil
12:40 a.m. ET: Water Polo, Men's Bronze Medal Game
1:00 a.m. ET: Gold medal bouts in women's lightweight, women's middleweight, men's lightweight and men's super heavyweight
2:00 a.m. ET: Handball, Women's Gold Medal Game
3:30 a.m. ET: Water Polo, Men's Gold Medal Game
7:00 a.m. ET: Closing Ceremony