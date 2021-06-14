Olympic Trials: Indiana swimmers to watch

Indiana swimmers are making their presence felt in Omaha this week and you can watch their progress on NBC and WTHR.

OMAHA, Neb. — The 2021 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials got underway Sunday in the temporary pool inside CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha. Only the top two swimmers in finals heats qualify for a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team that will head for Tokyo. Some relay positions will also be awarded to swimmers who finish outside top two places.

Indiana is well-represented in Omaha by veteran Olympians Lilly King, Cody Miller and Blake Pieroni who all represented the United States in 2016 in Rio.

All three are scheduled to swim Monday on Day 2 of competition.

King, from Newburgh, is the top seed and holds the world record in the Women's 100 Meter Breaststroke. She will be joined by Indiana's Emily Weiss and Bethany Galat in the morning preliminaries, which get underway at 11 a.m. ET. Galat, from South Bend, will swim next to King in the final heat with sights set on qualifying as one of the 16 fastest swimmers who will advance to Monday night's semifinals. Weiss, now swimming at IU after starring at Yorktown, swims in the heat before King and Galat. Fellow Hoosiers Mackenzie Looze and Noelle Peplowski are also in the field.

Miller, the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist in the Men's 100 Breastroke, swims in the semifinals of the event Monday night after advancing with a time of 1:00.35. Miller ended up qualifying 11th for the semifinals, and hopes to crack the top 8 to advance to Tuesday night's final heat that will decide who goes to Tokyo.

Pieroni, who swam at Chesterton and IU, swims in the Men's 200 Freestyle preliminaries. Carmel's Drew Kibler, now representing Longhorn Aquatics at the University of Texas, is expected to contend for a spot in the finals along with Pieroni. Carmel's Jake Mitchell, now swimming at Michigan, is also in the field after finishing second Sunday night in the Men's 400 Free to Florida's Kieran Smith, along with Zane Grothe, who trains in Bloomington.

Mitchell's second place time of 3:48.17 did not meet the FINA time standard of 3:46.78 to qualify for Tokyo. So Grothe could be in line to get the spot behind Smith because he is the only other American swimmer to meet the standard during the international qualifying period that opened March 1, 2019 and runs through June 27.

In the Women's 100 Meter Backstroke, Amy Bilquist is in position to advance to from morning prelims into Monday night's semifinals. She was an Indiana high school champion at Carmel who swam at California in college and now trains in Arizona.

Carmel's Berit Berglund and Maddie Christman, along with Jo Jo Ramey of Fishers, are also in the field for the 100 Backstroke.

In the Men's 100 Meter Backstroke, Carmel's Wyatt Davis will swim in the morning's final qualifying heat along with top seed and world record holder Ryan Murphy.

Cade Oliver of Franklin and IU swimmers Brendan Burns and Jacob Steele are also in the field.

In the Women's 400 Meter Freestyle, Carmel's Emma Nordin swims next to world record holder Katie Ledecky in the final morning heat. Nordin now trains with Sun Devil Aquatics at Arizona State.

Kaersten Meitz, who trains at Purdue, is also one of the top seeds looking make the final eight Monday night.

U.S. Olympic swimming trial dates and where to watch:

Monday, June 14

Wave II Qualifying Heats on NBCSN at 6:30 p.m. ET*

Wave II Finals on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Tuesday, June 15

Wave II Qualifying Heats on NBCSN at 6:30 p.m. ET*

Wave II Finals on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Wednesday, June 16

Wave II Qualifying Heats on NBCSN at 6:30 p.m. ET*

Wave II Finals on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Thursday, June 17

Wave II Qualifying Heats on NBCSN at 6:30 p.m. ET*

Wave II Finals on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET

Wave II Finals on NBC at 10 p.m. ET/PT*

Friday, June 18

Wave II Qualifying Heats on NBCSN at 6 p.m. ET*

Wave II Finals on NBC at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Saturday, June 19

Wave II Qualifying Heats on NBCSN at 6:30 p.m. ET*

Wave II Finals on NBC at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 20

Wave II Finals on NBC at 8:15 p.m. ET