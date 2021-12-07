Olympic swimmers hate jumping in the pool in the morning

“The hardest part is getting out of your warm bed and getting yourself in the right mental state to jump into a cold pool,” said Regan Smith.

TOKYO, Japan — No one likes getting up early for work, and Olympic swimmers are no different. Except their arrival at practice usually means one thing even worse than getting out of bed before sunrise. It's jumping into a cold pool.

For Indiana’s Lilly King, “It's definitely not the best feeling jumping into a cold pool at 5:30 in the morning.”

“The hardest part isn't practice,” said Regan Smith. “The hardest part is getting out of your warm bed and, like, getting yourself in the right mental state to jump into a cold pool.”

“After 20 some-odd years I still…it's like pulling teeth getting in the water,” explained Haley Anderson. “It doesn't matter how warm it is outside or how warm the water is. “I have to sit on the side of the pool deck just staring at the water for a couple of minutes, and then I can get in.”

King would rather just rip the band-aid, so to speak. She just jumps in and gets it over with. “I would never, like, just dip one toe in and then slide. That's just, ooh, that's the worst!”

Ryan Murphy knows the water may only be 78 degrees. “But it feels really, really cold when you jump in in the morning. You immediately go from like half asleep to completely awake in the split second,” he said. “The water could be, like 84 degrees, it would still be a shock to the system.”

Smith is from Minnesota. “It's already cold outside so you're cold when you're walking out on deck…you're already cold. You don't want to be more cold. That is the worst part by far.”