Notre Dame fencers win bronze medal in Men's Team Foil

Gerek Meinhardt and Nick Itkin helped foil the host country's hopes of a fencing medal Sunday in Tokyo.

CHIBA, Japan — Nick Itkin, a current student at the University of Notre Dame, and Gerek Meinhardt, a four-time fencing Olympian and Notre Dame graduate, teamed up to help the United States win a bronze medal in Men's Team Foil at the Tokyo Olympics Sunday.

The U.S. team advanced to the semifinals early Sunday morning before falling 45-41 to the Russian Olympic Committee team.

But they came back to dominate in the bronze medal match to beat Japan 45-31.

The medal for Meinhardt means he and his wife, Lee Kiefer, will both take home foil fencing medals from Tokyo. Kiefer won the Women's Individual Foil gold medal in the first week of the Games.

Meinhardt also won a bronze medal in the same event in 2016.