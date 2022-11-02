x
Super Sunday: Bengals fan Nick Goepper going for gold after Sunday's Super Bowl

Olympian Nick Goepper's mother tells 13News her son is ready for his next event, even if part of his mind is on Sunday's Super Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS — There will be a lot of Hoosiers cheering on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl this Sunday.

That includes Olympian Nick Goepper.

The three-time Olympian is focused on adding a gold medal in Beijing to the silver and bronze medals already in his collection. His mother, Linda, told 13News anchor Anne Marie Tiernon he's ready. 

"He has worked harder and feels better than he has in years. He's going into this with solid training. His body feels fantastic. His mental state is really, really positive. He's got a fantastic coach that he works with really, really well," she said. "So he's at the top of his game. It wouldn't... it's not gonna surprise me at all if he does really well."

She said her son has new tricks ready for the freeski slopestyle competition and is feeling confident.

Qualifications for the event are scheduled for 11:30 p.m. EST Sunday, shortly after Super Bowl LVI wraps up in Los Angeles. 

"He said first he thought he would watch it, but he'll only be able to watch the first half and he's afraid it's going to be distracting. So I think he's decided now he's not going to watch it, he'll just, you know, either watch it later or hear about it after his competition," Linda said. 

Credit: AP
Nicholas Goepper of Lawrenceburg, Ind. competes for the United States during the men's freestyle skiing big air qualification round of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

But his family will be watching, cheering for the Bengals while they wait to watch his qualifying attempts.

"We're all going to be celebrating the Bengals and we're going to watch as a big group in Park City, where they're watching the game and then we will, you know, take a break, eat, and then roll right into the Olympics," Linda said.

With another competition coming up on the slopes, Linda said Nick is in what they call "the zone."

"You can always tell. Like, I haven't heard from him much the last couple days. He hasn't been posting as much on social media," she said. "So I can tell that he's starting to hunker down and he doesn't want to bury his routine."

    

