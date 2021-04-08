Olympics livestreams, Aug. 5: US women’s soccer plays for bronze; beach volleyball finals

TOKYO, Japan — The U.S. women’s soccer team plays for bronze against Australia Thursday and the U.S. men’s basketball team also takes on Australia in the semifinals. The title of world’s greatest athlete is crowned as the decathlon and heptathlon wrap up and medals will be awarded in women’s beach volleyball, women’s 10-meter platform diving and the new Olympic sport of karate.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Thursday, which spans Thursday night and Friday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
12:00 a.m. ET: Modern Pentathlon, Men's and women's fencing ranking rounds
12:00 a.m. ET: Volleyball, Men's Semifinal 1
12:15 a.m. ET: Men's basketball semifinal, USA vs. Australia
1:00 a.m. ET: Boxing, men's featherweight final; women's lightweight, and men's flyweight and middleweight semifinals
2:00 a.m. ET: Diving, Women's 10m Platform Final
2:20 a.m. ET: Water Polo, Women's Semifinal 1
2:30 a.m. ET: Track Cycling, Women's keirin R2, R3 & final; men's omnium scratch, tempo, elim & pts races; & men's sprint R2 w/ rep & QF
3:30 a.m. ET: Track and Field, Men's 20km Race Walk
4:00 a.m. ET: Soccer, Women's Bronze Medal Match, Australia vs. USA
4:30 a.m. ET: Sport Climbing, Men's Combined Final
5:45 a.m. ET: Track and Field, Session 15
6:00 a.m. ET: Baseball, Semifinal, USA vs. South Korea
6:00 a.m. ET: Field Hockey, Men's Gold Medal Game
6:15 a.m. ET: Track and Field, Decathlon, Javelin
6:20 a.m. ET: Track and Field, Women's Pole Vault Final
6:40 a.m. ET: Water Polo, Women's Semifinal 2
7:00 a.m. ET: Men's basketball semifinal, France vs. Slovenia
8:00 a.m. ET: Beach Volleyball, Men’s semifinal
8:00 a.m. ET: Track and Field, Men's 400m Final
8:00 a.m. ET: Volleyball, Men's Semifinal 2
8:20 a.m. ET: Track and Field, Heptathlon 800m (Final event)
8:40 a.m. ET: Track and Field, Decathlon 1,500m (Final event)
9:00 a.m. ET: Beach Volleyball, Men’s semifinal
4:30 p.m. ET: Track and Field, Men's 50km Race Walk
9:00 p.m. ET: Beach Volleyball, Women's Bronze Medal Match
9:30 p.m. ET: Field Hockey, Women's Bronze Medal Game
10:00 p.m. ET: Soccer, Women's Gold Medal Match, Sweden vs Canada
10:30 p.m. ET: Beach Volleyball, Women's Gold Medal Match