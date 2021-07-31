Olympics livestreams, July 31: Women’s 100-meter track final, last day of swimming

TOKYO, Japan — Medals in the first major events of track and field will be decided Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics while the final medals in swimming will be awarded.
For the first time, there will be an Olympic champion in the mixed 4x400-meter relay in track. Two men and two women will each run a full lap, and each team can decide what order they go in. Also, the title of world’s fastest woman will be decided in the 100-meter final.
In the pool, it’s a full-on splash-and-dash sprint as the men’s and women’s 50-meter freestyle finals are held. The men’s 1,500-meter final makes its Olympic debut and the competition wraps up with the men’s and women’s 4x100 medley relays.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Saturday, which spans Saturday night and Sunday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
NBC coverage
8:00 a.m. ET: NBC Daytime, Part 1
12:30 p.m. ET: NBC Daytime, Part 2
8:00 p.m. ET: NBC Primetime
12:00 a.m. ET Sunday: NBC Primetime Plus
Individual events
12:00 a.m. ET: Trampoline, Men's qualification and final
12:30 a.m. ET: Shooting, Mixed Team Trap final
1:00 a.m. ET: Men's Water Polo, USA vs. Hungary
2:00 a.m. ET: Diving, Women's 3m springboard semifinal
2:00 a.m. ET: Tennis, Women's Singles bronze medal match
2:50 a.m. ET: Weightlifting, Men's 81kg Group A
3:00 a.m. ET: Shooting, Women's 3-Position Rifle final
3:30 a.m. ET: Rugby, Women's medal matches
4:00 a.m. ET: Beach Volleyball, Lucky Loser Match 1
4:00 a.m. ET: Judo, Mixed Team finals
5:00 a.m. ET: Tennis, Women's Singles gold medal match
5:30 a.m. ET: Fencing, Women's Team Sabre medal matches
5:50 a.m. ET: Weightlifting, Men's 96kg Group A
6:00 a.m. ET: Baseball, South Korea vs. USA
6:00 a.m. ET: Track and Field, Session 5
6:10 a.m. ET: Track and Field, Men's Long Jump qualifying
7:00 a.m. ET: Beach Volleyball, Lucky Loser Match 2
7:15 a.m. ET: Track and Field, Men's Discus final
8:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Basketball, USA vs. Czech Republic
8:00 a.m. ET: Beach Volleyball, Lucky Loser Match 3
8:35 a.m. ET: Track and Field, Mixed 4x400m Relay final
9:00 a.m. ET: Beach Volleyball, Lucky Loser Match 4
8:00 p.m. ET: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 1
8:10 p.m. ET: Track and Field, Session 6
8:10 p.m. ET: Track and Field, Women's Hammer Throw qualifying
8:50 p.m. ET: Track and Field, Women's Long Jump qualifying
9:00 p.m. ET: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 2
9:00 p.m. ET: Men's Golf, final round
9:10 p.m. ET: Cycling, BMX Freestyle, men's and women's finals
9:30 p.m. ET: Swimming, Finals in men's and women's 50m freestyle, men's 1,500m freestyle and men's and women's 4x100m medley relays
9:35 p.m. ET: Track and Field, Women's Shot Put final
11:00 p.m. ET: Baseball, Knockout stage, teams TBD
11:00 p.m. ET: Sailing, Men's Laser & women's Laser Radial medal races
11:00 p.m. ET: Tennis, Men's Singles gold medal match