Elton John reacts to Nathan Chen's 'Rocketman' Olympics free skate

The American figure skater used music from the 2019 biopic about the rock star in his gold medal performance at the Winter Olympics.

BEIJING, China — Nathan Chen performed his rousing Olympic free skate program Thursday to a medley of tunes from the movie "Rocketman" – a biopic about rock star Elton John – and the man himself went on social media to offer his congratulations.

Chen's free skate music started with "Goodbye, Yellow Brick Road," then transitioned into "Rocket Man."

At the end, as the NBC commentators said, "Get ready to boogie," the medley moved to a drum-heavy rap version of "Bennie and the Jets" as Chen energetically spun and danced across the ice.

It was the free skate routine Chen has been using for the 2021-2022 season. That's normal practice for figure skaters, who learn a short program and a free skate for any given season.

As Chen crushed the routine on his way to an Olympic gold medal, John went to social media to congratulate the American figure skater.

Congratulations @nathanwchen for winning Gold skating to Rocket Man in the free skate finals in Beijing 🥇 pic.twitter.com/c9C2Kc3zti — Elton John (@eltonofficial) February 10, 2022

John also tweeted about an appearance Chen made on a series for which he's an executive producer, called "From the Top."

> Watch live 9NEWS programs, original shows, daily forecasts and top stories on your Roku or Fire TV through the free 9NEWS app.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Beijing Olympic Games



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.