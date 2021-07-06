IU divers take silver in men's 3-meter springboard

Michael Hixon and Andrew Capobianco finished second to China in Wednesday's competition.

TOKYO, Japan — A pair of Indiana University divers have won silver at the Tokyo Olympics.

Andrew Capobianco, a current IU student, and 2018 graduate Michael Hixon took second place in the men's synchronized 3-meter springboard final Wednesday.

The Americans finished second to the Chinese pair of Wang Zongyuan and Xie Siyi, who dominated the event. Germans Patrick Hausding and Lars Rudiger took the bronze.

Hixon won a silver medal in the event at the Rio Olympics five years ago. He finished 10th in the individual 3-meter event.