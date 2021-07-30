Marian grad Stancil finishes 4th in BMX Racing final

Felicia Stancil was aiming to become the first U.S. woman to win gold in Olympic BMX Racing.

TOKYO, Japan — Indianapolis resident and Marian University graduate Felicia Stancil is competing in her first Olympic Games.

Stancil, who wears No. 6 on her jersey, finished fourth in the women's BMX Racing in Tokyo Friday morning.

The semifinals were delayed by heavy rain. Once they began, Stancil finished second in the first run of her heat, dropped to fourth in the second run, but won the final run to enter the final as the top seed in her heat.

She raced out with the lead pack during the final, but came home in fourth, just off the podium.