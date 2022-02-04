Looking for your favorite WTHR shows during the Olympics? Here's the programming list

Looking for your favorite shows on WTHR? The Winter Olympics is shifting some of them to different times.

INDIANAPOLIS — Due to Winter Olympic coverage, several regularly scheduled programs will be preempted or shift time periods through the end of the games on February 20.

On most nights during the Olympics, 13NEWS AT 11PM will air immediately after primetime Olympic coverage at either 11PM or 11:30PM, with a midnight or later start on a few nights.

Starting Saturday, February 5, WHEEL OF FORTUNE and JEOPARDY will air in their normal time periods but on MeTV Indianapolis, over-the-air channels 13.3 and 46.1 (Check here for cable listings.)

DR. PHIL will air weekdays at 1PM on 13WTHR starting Monday, February 7 through Friday, February 18.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES and DAILY BLAST LIVE will be preempted starting Friday, February 4 through Friday, February 18 and ELLEN will be preempted Monday, February 7 through Friday, February 18.

NBC’s late night programming including THE TONIGHT SHOW and SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE will return the week of February 21 along with the rest of 13 WTHR’s regular program lineup.

Don’t forget that Super Bowl Sunday falls in the middle of the 2022 Olympics. Start and end Super Sunday (February 13) with NBC’s Olympic coverage both before and after the big game on 13WTHR!

Be sure to tune in at 7PM every Monday-Saturday starting Saturday, February 5 for 13NEWS’ JOURNEY TO BEIJING followed by OLYMPIC ZONE for an inside look at the Olympics leading into NBC’s primetime Olympic coverage.