Lilly King, Annie Lazor advance to finals of 200m breaststroke at Tokyo Olympics

The two swimmers with Hoosier ties will go for gold Thursday night.

TOKYO, Japan — Two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King and Annie Lazor are through to the finals in the 200-meter breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics.

Lazor, who trains at Indiana University, finished third in her semifinal and third overall with a time of 2:21.94. King, who lives in Evansville and graduated from IU, finished second in her semifinal and fifth overall with a time of 2:22.27.

The eight fastest swimmers advanced to the finals, which is scheduled for Thursday, July 29 at 9:41 p.m. ET.

King will swim in Lane 2, and Lazor will be in Lane 3 in the finals. The Americans are competing for gold against a one woman each from Belgium and ROC, and two women each from Great Britain and South Africa.

The finals of the women's 200-meter breaststroke will air live on WTHR Channel 13.

King won the bronze medal in the women's 100-meter breaststroke Monday night. She won gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the 100-meter breaststroke and 4x100-meter medley.

Lazor is competing in her first Olympics after beating King at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha last month.