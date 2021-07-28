Lilly King, Annie Lazor advance to semifinals of 200m breaststroke at Tokyo Olympics

King and Lazor finished first and second, respectively, in their heat.

TOKYO, Japan — Two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King and Annie Lazor are through to the semifinals in the 200-meter breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics.

King, who lives in Evansville and graduated from Indiana University, and Lazor, who trains at IU, finished first and second, respectively, in the third heat with times of 2:22.10 and 2:22.76.

King will swim in Lane 4 in the first heat of the semifinals, which is scheduled to start Wednesday, July 28 at 10:54 p.m. ET. Then, Lazor will swim in Lane 2 of the second heat at 11:01 p.m. ET.

The semifinals of the women's 200-meter breaststroke will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app.

The eight fastest swimmers from the two heats will advance to the finals, which is scheduled for Thursday, July 29 at 9:41 p.m. ET.

The finals of the women's 200-meter breaststroke will air live on WTHR Channel 13.

King won the bronze medal in the women's 100-meter breaststroke Monday night. She won gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the 100-meter breaststroke and 4x100-meter medley.

Lazor is competing in her first Olympics.