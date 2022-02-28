Olympic medalists Nick Goepper, Justin Schoenefeld welcomed back in Lawrenceburg

The freestyle skiers returned to Perfect North Slopes ski resort for a welcome home party.

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind — NOTE: The video above is from Dave Calabro's interview with Goepper about winning a silver medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Lawrenceburg community welcomed back local Olympians Nick Goepper and Justin Schoenefeld on Sunday after they won medals at the Winter Games in Beijing.

Hundreds of family members, friends and fans welcomed them home at the site where the pair began their skiing career.

Goepper, who won bronze and silver medals at the Olympics in 2014 and 2018, picked up another silver medal in freeski slopestyle in Beijing.

The pair spent time at the event signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.

"It's amazing," Goepper said. "I think we got the biggest reception this time because I got Justin with me and (Olympic freestyle skier) Ashley (Caldwell) and it's just incredible. I can't believe we got to watch Olympic medalists from this area, it's amazing."

Schoenefeld won a gold medal in the mixed team aerials event along with Caldwell and Christopher Lillis.