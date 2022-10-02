Justin Schoenefeld's family cheers on Hoosier Olympian in Beijing

It was like Christmas morning Thursday in the Schoenefeld house in Fishers.

FISHERS, Ind. — The world watched as Lawrenceburg native Justin Schoenefeld and his team took home the gold for team USA in the mixed team aerials event.

His trio each earned their first Winter Games medals Thursday morning. While Hoosiers everywhere feel a certain connection, no one can be more excited than his family, which has been cheering him on from 7,000 miles away.

"We decided, 'Let's stay up all night,' because there's no way we're going to be able to sleep. No way, no way possible. So, we decided to decorate. So, we've got our little USA flag in front of the fireplace, we got streamers, a balloon tower. That took an hour to put together, but I think the effect is there," said Dave Schoenefeld.

It was like Christmas morning Thursday in the Schoenefeld house in Fishers.

"We woke up the kids right before the competition, and we were just sitting around the couch together and these nerves," Dave said.

The family watched Justin and Team USA take home gold.

"What else do you do other than scream, yell, cry and then think about taking a nap?" Dave said.

The Schoenefelds wanted to be there before COVID.

"Calling my brother, talking to my parents, talking to my sister-in-law, messaging back and forth with Justin," Dave said. "There's just so much excitement you can't believe it actually happened, so no sleep, but who needs sleep?"

They've been with Justin every step of the way.

"Dude was 5. We were skiing at Perfect North and started ripping it through the trees. We were going down the trees, and he's like, 'Uncle Dave come this way,'" Dave said. "I'll never forget watching him zip through those trees. That kid, he can ski."

"We're going to have a watch party in the lodge tonight," said Tim Doll, operations manager at Perfect North. "The way he's representing his family, Perfect North and all the Midwest here and just the sport of skiing."

The Schoenefelds' TV is always on.

"The schedule is hard to follow. So, we just have the Olympics on and do what you can and hope you don't miss it," Dave said. "Watching bobsled and more curling that I thought I would ever watch. I still don't understand it, which is strange."

That's because from Perfect North to Park City to Beijing, it's a family affair.

"The sacrifice that he's put into it, to come away with not just a medal, but a gold medal, it's unbelievable," Dave said. "Days like today are just reminders of how blessed we are."