Southern Indiana native wins gold in women's 3x3 basketball

TOKYO, Japan — An Indiana native has won her first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jackie Young, who was born in Princeton, Indiana, and went to the University of Notre Dame, helped Team USA win the gold medal in the women's 3x3 basketball tournament.

On Wednesday, July 28, Team USA defeated France 18-16 in the semifinals and ROC 18-15 in the gold medal game. Young scored 2 points in the final game.

Young was a late replacement in the 3x3 women's basketball tournament after Katie Lou Samuelson tested positive for COVID-19 while training in Las Vegas. Young joined Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray and her Las Vegas Aces teammate Kelsey Plum in representing Team USA in the inaugural Olympic event.

Young is averaging 12.6 points per game in the 2021 WNBA season.

Princeton is roughly 150 miles southwest of downtown Indianapolis.