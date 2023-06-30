'Breaststroke U' swimmers from IU qualify for worlds

IU breaststrokers Lilly King, Josh Matheny and Cody Miller all qualified for Team USA with swims Friday on night 4 of the national championships.

INDIANAPOLIS — Around the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center, there is a reason Indiana is labeled Breaststroke U.

The five-day meet, which selects a team for July’s World Championships at Fukuoka, Japan, wraps up Saturday night at the IU Natatorium.

King completed a sweep of three breaststroke events – 50, 100, 200 meters – by winning her beloved 100 in the fastest time in the world this year. Matheny was second in the men’s 100 breaststroke to make the world team in a second event, and the 31-year-old Miller tentatively qualified for another Pan American Games.

Coincidentally, all three arrived at this point after downturns.

Until the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, King had won 85 consecutive races in the 100 breaststroke – long and short course meters, short course yards. She came away with bronze, and did not medal in the 100 breaststroke at the 2022 worlds.

“After Tokyo, I was kind of broken, mentally and physically,” King said. “To be able to come back, and do that here, that meant a lot.”

In her self-deprecating style, the 26-year-old Hoosier said she he abandoned her usual tactic -- starting “like an idiot” – and was instead restrained in the first 50 meters. She was third at the midpoint, then overtook Lydia Jacoby and Kaitlyn Dobler to clock 1:04.75.

It was King’s fastest time since the 2021 Olympic Trials and ninth-fastest of all time. She has five of the top 10, including a world record of 1:04.13 at the 2017 World Championships.

Jacoby, the 2021 Olympic gold medalist, was second in 1:05.16 and Dobler third in 1:05.48.

“Really, the last two years, I’ve just been just spinning out the first 50 and then dying so bad coming home,” King said. “I know what I do in training does not reflect dying out on the last 25. Just thought it was a good chance to switch things up.

“Went for it. Trusted my gut. Turned out pretty good.”

Nic Fink won the men’s 100 breaststroke, in which he won a world bronze medal in 2022. His time of 58.36 was just off Michael Andrew’s American record of 58.14.

Matheny was second in 59.20 and Miller fourth in 59.85. Matheny was also second in the 200 breaststroke.

Matheny, 20, won a silver medal in the 100 breaststroke and gold in the 200 at the 2019 World Junior Championships. He was considered a contender to make the Olympic team in the 2021 trials at Omaha, Neb., where he was fifth in the 100 and 20th in the 200.

He said he was on “a great trajectory” until accessibility to pools was limited during the pandemic.

“I kind of derailed a lot of the momentum I started to build, just because of the lack of training I was able to do,” Matheny said. “But ever since I’ve gotten to Indiana, the training has gotten back on track.”

Miller, like King, rose to prominence at the 2016 Rio Olympics. He won bronze in the 100 breaststroke and gold in the 4x100 medley relay.

Since then, he has married, become father to two children and expanded his social media presence. He is a popular figure in this sport, but popularity can’t carry you through the training grind.

“I’ve been up and down with swimming,” Miller said. “Swimming has given me the best friends of my life, best mentors of my life, coaches, everything. I’ve found a way to just get back in and have fun.

“People say that. I really mean it. When you enjoy it, why would I retire, dude?”

He was gratified to dip under the one-minute barrier nine years after first doing so. He last represented Team USA in winning a silver medal in the 100 breaststroke at the 2019 Pan Ams.

Carmel’s Mitchell just misses in 400 free

Carmel’s Jake Mitchell is headed to Fukuoka, but not in his signature event, the 400 freestyle.

He finished third, and top two go to worlds. He previously made the team by finishing fifth in the 200 freestyle, putting him on the 4x200 free relay team. Mitchell was eighth at the Tokyo Olympics after making the cutoff in a dramatic solo time trial at Omaha.

David Johnston was first in 3:45.75, and Olympic bronze medalist Kieran Smith was second in 3:46.11. Mitchell, now at Florida, had his customary closing rush but fell short at 3:46.87.

Aaron Shackell, also of Carmel, was sixth in 3:49.43. His 3:49.18 prelim ranks 12th on the all-time 17-18 age-group list. He is the brother of Alex Shackell, who made the world team in the women’s 4x200 free relay.

Elsewhere, in his second “A” final in as many nights, Carmel’s Wyatt Davis was sixth in the men’s 100 backstroke in 53.43. Davis, a 14-time state champion and six-time world junior medalist, was third in the 50 backstroke.

Carmel’s 15-year-old Molly Sweeny won the “C” final of the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.76 and is in line to make September’s junior worlds in Israel.

Elsewhere, Regan Smith set a U.S. Open record of 57.71 in the 100 backstroke in winning her third event of the week. Katie Ledecky won her second, taking the 400 freestyle in 4:00.45.