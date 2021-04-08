Indiana's reputation for developing top divers continues with Tyler Downs

Downs trains in the same pool and on the same diving board where four-time Olympic medalist David Boudia started his journey.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana has a reputation for developing some of the top divers in the world like David Boudia and now Tyler Downs.

13News caught up with Downs in June at the Noblesville Dive Tank. Downs had just turned 18 and was one of the youngest Olympians on Team USA.

Downs trains in the same pool and on the same diving board where four-time medalist Boudia started his journey. The torch has been passed now to Downs.

"This was David's ring. Steele Johnson gave it to me because [David] was competing. I had no words to say. I sent him a long text to thank him. You know, just thanking him that's all," Downs said.

Downs is coached by John Wingfield, who trained Boudia and nearly a dozen other Olympians.

"Tyler, the young buck coming up, is doing quite a great job you know. He is the present and the future of our sport," Wingfield said. "He is very good. He is an elegant diver, He has beautiful long lines, very mentally strong as well as physically strong and just an outstanding young man on top of it."

Downs moved from St. Louis six years ago and lives with a host family while training in Indiana. That meant online classes while he was training.

"At first it was hard, getting used to it and coming out of the classroom and basically teaching myself four years of high school. But it was all worth it...graduated," Downs said.

With all the pressure, Downs escapes from it on social media. He has a massive following on TikTok.

"I never take it seriously. It's just for the fun of it. I posted some videos...some of them blew up a little bit, got some following. It's just for the fun of it. It's really cool.