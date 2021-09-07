Indiana native, basketball hall of famer is preparing to make her Olympic broadcasting debut

Krista Blunk was introduced to the idea of sportscasting during her playing days at the University of Evansville.

INDIANAPOLIS — With no fans in the stands at the Olympics this year, the people in the broadcast booth will be more important than ever.

An Indiana native - and basketball Hall of Famer - is preparing to make her Olympic debut there.

During her time playing at the University of Evansville, Krista Blunk was introduced to the idea of sportscasting. And after nearly three decades in the industry, she's been called up to the biggest sports stage the world has to offer.

"You know, you just don't see or get these calls very often, so it was pretty exciting," Blunk said. "I know I'm in good hands, but it's definitely a different prep from everything I've ever prepared for."

Blunk will call four sports during the Games: judo, artistic swimming, fencing and canoe slalom. She'll do it all from Connecticut home of NBC Sports. Only about 15 percent of broadcasters will actually be in Tokyo.

So incredibly honored and excited to be part of this amazing event and talented group!!



A Dream come true!! https://t.co/iIGRL9vrmP — Krista Blunk (@kristablunk) June 3, 2021