Olympics

10 Hoosier Athletes to watch ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics

The games are scheduled to run from July 26-Aug. 11, 2024.
Credit: AP Photo/Chris Carlson
Cole Hocker celebrates after winning the final in the men's 1500-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Summer Olympics in Paris are just a year away. The games are scheduled to run from July 26-Aug. 11, 2024.

When you are watching the games, there will be plenty of Hoosiers to cheer on as well. Here's who to keep an eye on heading toward the Olympics.

Lilly King

Credit: AP
Lilly King celebrates winning the women's 200-meter breaststroke at the U.S. nationals swimming meet in Indianapolis, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

IU graduate Lilly King is hoping to swim her way to her third Olympics. King dominates in the breast stroke. She has already won five Olympic medals, including two gold.

Alex Shackell

Credit: WTHR
Alex Shackell

Carmel's Alex Shackell is only 16 years old, but already qualified for the World Championships. She is trying to become the first female swimmer from Carmel to make it to the Olympics.

Drew Kibler

Credit: AP
Drew Kibler reacts after the Men's 200 Freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Drew Kibler is also from the Carmel Swim Club. The freestyle swimmer is highly motivated to medal next year. That's because he finished fourth in the 4x200 freestyle relay at the Olympics in Tokyo.

Jake Mitchell

Credit: AP/Martin Meissner
Jake Mitchell, of the United States, left, and teammate Kieran Smith react following their heat of the men's 400-meter freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

Jake Mitchell is also a Carmel High School graduate. He's going for his second Olympics after finishing 8th in the 400 meter freestyle in 2020.

Lynna Irby

Credit: AP Photo/Francisco Seco
Lynna Irby of the United States after anchoring her team to win a semifinal of the women's 4 x 400-meter relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

In track and field, Pike High School graduate Leena Irby is not slowing down. The sprinter won two medals in Tokyo.

Cole Hocker

Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel
Jake Wightman, of Britain races to the line ahead of Cole Hocker, of United States to win a men's 1,500-meter semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

Cathedral High School graduate Cole Hocker is one of the top distance runners in the world. The 22-year-old finished 6th in the 1500 meters in his first Olympic Games. He has a shot at medaling in Paris.

Tyler Downs

Credit: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
Tyler Downs of United States competes in men's diving 3m springboard preliminary at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

Tyler Downs, who trains for diving in Noblesville, made the Olympic team four years ago when he was just 17 years old. Downs finished 23rd in springboard diving. He's back and chasing a medal with Purdue's Greg Duncan in the synchronized competition. 

Brandon Loschiavo

Credit: AP
Brandon Loschiavo of Team United States competes in men's diving 10m platform preliminary at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Speaking of Purdue, Brandon Loschiavo has unfinished business on the 10-meter platform after finishing 11th in his first Olympics in 2020.

Sarah Bacon

Credit: USA Diving
Sarah Bacon earned second place at the FINA World Cup in 2021.

Ritter High School graduate, Sarah Bacon, has a great chance to make the Olympic team in 3-meter springboard. The 26-year-old already has a national title.

Chloé Dygert

Credit: AP
United States' Chloe Dygert pedals during the women elite race, at the road cycling World Championships in Harrogate, England, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Brownsburg High School graduate, Chloé Dygert, is after her third Olympic team appearance. Dygert already has a silver and bronze Medal in team pursuit. Next year could be her time to shine with the gold.

