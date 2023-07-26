10 Hoosier Athletes to watch ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics

The games are scheduled to run from July 26-Aug. 11, 2024.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Summer Olympics in Paris are just a year away. The games are scheduled to run from July 26-Aug. 11, 2024.

When you are watching the games, there will be plenty of Hoosiers to cheer on as well. Here's who to keep an eye on heading toward the Olympics.

Lilly King

IU graduate Lilly King is hoping to swim her way to her third Olympics. King dominates in the breast stroke. She has already won five Olympic medals, including two gold.

Alex Shackell

Carmel's Alex Shackell is only 16 years old, but already qualified for the World Championships. She is trying to become the first female swimmer from Carmel to make it to the Olympics.

Drew Kibler

Drew Kibler is also from the Carmel Swim Club. The freestyle swimmer is highly motivated to medal next year. That's because he finished fourth in the 4x200 freestyle relay at the Olympics in Tokyo.

Jake Mitchell

Jake Mitchell is also a Carmel High School graduate. He's going for his second Olympics after finishing 8th in the 400 meter freestyle in 2020.

Lynna Irby

In track and field, Pike High School graduate Leena Irby is not slowing down. The sprinter won two medals in Tokyo.

Cole Hocker

Cathedral High School graduate Cole Hocker is one of the top distance runners in the world. The 22-year-old finished 6th in the 1500 meters in his first Olympic Games. He has a shot at medaling in Paris.

Tyler Downs

Tyler Downs, who trains for diving in Noblesville, made the Olympic team four years ago when he was just 17 years old. Downs finished 23rd in springboard diving. He's back and chasing a medal with Purdue's Greg Duncan in the synchronized competition.

Brandon Loschiavo

Speaking of Purdue, Brandon Loschiavo has unfinished business on the 10-meter platform after finishing 11th in his first Olympics in 2020.

Sarah Bacon

Ritter High School graduate, Sarah Bacon, has a great chance to make the Olympic team in 3-meter springboard. The 26-year-old already has a national title.

Chloé Dygert