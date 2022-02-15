How to watch the U.S. women's hockey team in the gold medal game

The gold medal game will air live on WTHR on Wednesday night, following an early edition of 13News at 10:30 p.m.

BEIJING, China — The U.S. women's hockey team is returning to the gold medal game on Wednesday night (U.S. time), and fans can watch it live on NBC and online.

Team USA will face a familiar foe in the final: Team Canada, who handed the Americans their only loss in the preliminary round at the 2022 games.

The gold medal game is scheduled to be played at 10:10 p.m. CT on Wednesday in Beijing. NBC will air the game live nationwide, in addition to streaming live on the NBC Olympics website and Peacock streaming service.

It's become a tradition for the U.S. and Canada to meet in the final; the two nations have battled for the women's hockey title in six out of the past seven Olympics. The Americans are the reigning Olympic gold medalists after defeating Canada in PyeongChang in 2018; however, Canada leads the overall series, with a 3-2 record against the U.S. in gold medal games since women's hockey was added to the Winter Olympics program in 1998.

The 2022 U.S. and Canadian women's hockey teams have faced each other numerous times before; in addition to a match-up in the preliminary round earlier in Beijing, the two teams squared off several times during the "My Why" exhibition series across North America in the lead-up to the games.

Team USA won its way to the gold medal game after defeating Finland 4-1 in the semifinals.

WATCH: Team USA secure its spot in the gold medal game, defeating Finland in the semifinal: