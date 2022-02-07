How to watch Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday, Feb. 8

INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Olympic star power will be shining bright Tuesday with both defending gold medalists – Chloe Kim and Shaun White – competing in snowboard halfpipe qualifying. White said Saturday that he plans to retire after Beijing.
Mikaela Shiffrin seeks redemption from her giant slalom disqualification on Monday as she takes on the two-run slalom.
And the first medals in men’s Big Air freestyle skiing will be awarded. Indiana's Nick Goepper was among the competitors but did not qualify for the finals.
Below are livestream links for all events being shown between midnight EST Tuesday and 3:00 a.m. EST Wednesday. Schedules may change due to weather or COVID-19 disruptions. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.
1:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Game
1:30 a.m. EST: Snowboarding, Parallel Giant Slalom Finals
3:00 a.m. EST: Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s & Women’s Individual Sprint Freestyle Qualifying and Finals
3:30 a.m. EST: Biathlon, Men’s Individual 20km
3:40 a.m. EST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Japan vs. Czech Republic
5:30 a.m. EST: Speed Skating, Men’s 1500m
6:30 a.m. EST: Day 4 Medal Ceremonies
6:50 a.m. EST: Luge, Women’s Singles Runs 3 and 4
7:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Game, TBD vs. TBD
8:10 a.m. EST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, ROC vs. Finland
8:10 a.m. EST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Sweden vs. Denmark
2:00 p.m. EST: NBC Daytime Coverage
8:00 p.m. EST: NBC Primetime Coverage
8:30 p.m. EST: Snowboarding, Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying
9:15 p.m. EST: Alpine Skiing, Women’s Slalom Run 1
10:00 p.m. EST: Freestyle Skiing Men’s Big Air Final
10:00 p.m. EST: Snowboarding, Women’s Snowboard Cross Qualifying
11:30 p.m. EST: Snowboarding, Men’s Halfpipe Qualifying
12:45 a.m. EST: Alpine Skiing, Women’s Slalom Run 2
1:30 a.m. EST: Snowboarding, Women’s Snowboard Cross Finals
2:00 a.m. EST: Nordic Combined, Men’s Individual Normal Hill